The Latest Trends in the Cannabis Industry

However, it is important to note that not all cannabis is created equal. Some strains are good for anxiety, while others are more stimulating. There are plenty of strains that can be used for different purposes, so if you're looking to get into the cannabis industry or just want to buy some weed, here's what you need to know about the latest trends.
Vaporizers
Vaporizers are one of the most popular ways to consume cannabis these days. They heat the plant at a lower temperature, releasing the cannabinoids without actually burning them (combustion releases carcinogens). Some smokers turn to vaporizers out of health concerns or because they do not like smoking, but recently released ones offer more than just health benefits. The vape pen, for example, heats herbs to a temperature that releases the cannabinoids but does not burn the plant materials in the oven chamber itself, so it is a very clean and efficient method of smoking.
Vaporizing releases 50% more THC than smoked cannabis, so you can experience a more potent high. This also means you need less to achieve the same effects, which can lead to a smaller carbon footprint and lower cost for consumers.
Dabs
Dabs are a burgeoning trend on the cannabis scene. They originated in the medical market, and they're just recently starting to gain popularity with recreational users. Dabs are concentrated doses of hash oil that can be smoked with a rig. They produce dark clouds of smoke and strong effects, so dabbing is definitely not for beginners!
Currently, there is a debate about how safe dabs really are. They were first made using butane, which can be hazardous if not handled properly, so some prefer to use CO2 extraction methods. If you plan on trying out dabs, do your research and educate yourself on the safest ways to handle hash oil!
Bubble Hash
One of the oldest, safest ways of consuming cannabis is bubble hash. Bubble hash was first used by the water pipe community in India and the Middle East. It's made using ice, water, and agitation to separate resin glands (trichomes) from weed. Bubble hash usually has a pure taste than other methods of smoking because it only heats the trichomes, not the plant itself. It's easy to use, just roll some bubble hash in a rolling paper or pipe!
Food Products
Edibles and drinks are becoming more popular; it's easier to carry a drink or gummy candy than an entire joint. Cannabis companies like Mirth Provisions and "The Conscious Kitchen" include CBD (a cannabinoid that does not get you high but still has health benefits) in coffee-based products for consumers who want the benefits of marijuana but do not want to smoke it.
Other companies are creating CBD-enriched ice cream, soda, chocolate bars, and baked goods. Patrons can now buy cannabis in more discreet forms than joints and vaporizers.
Cannabis in Beauty Products
Just like other health supplements, cannabis is making its way into beauty products as well. Since CBD is known for its antioxidant properties, it works great in anti-aging serums, lotions, and creams. But, if you're looking for a little more kick (or relaxation) than CBD provides, there are also cannabis-infused massage oils and bath salts.
Some cannabis beauty products do not include THC because it is psychoactive; however, this could be considered deceptive marketing. Since these products are still connected with the cannabis industry, consumers should be aware of what is in them before they purchase.
The Mainstreaming of Cannabis Products
Many people enjoy marijuana products more than smoking them, so it is more convenient for consumers to buy weed online or in dispensaries than to roll their own joints. Meanwhile, people use CBD to sleep better at night. The way that cannabis sells in many different ways is also called "mainstreaming" by many people in the cannabis industry.
As more and more states legalize recreational weed, you can expect to see it pop up in other places, like in vape shops or cafes that sell pot-infused foods (similar to coffee shops). Since CBD is not psychoactive like THC, mainstream companies will likely take advantage of the benefits that this cannabinoid has to offer.
Cannabis is a booming industry for many different reasons, but it's important to know the difference between various strains and how they can be used. Some are better suited for anxiety, while others produce stronger effects. There are also plenty of cannabis products that don't contain THC, so consumers should do their research before purchasing anything with "cannabis" in the title. The mainstreaming of this product means you'll see more CBD-infused drinks or other items popping up at your local convenience store soon!
