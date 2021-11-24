The Government Blockchain Association Strengthens its Global Footprint with New Mumbai Chapter Lead

articles liés
-
STZ token raises US$3 million from Animoca Brands, Polygon, Stanley Choi, Gate.io Labs, ZB Capital, others
-
NFT Marketplace nOFTEN Partners with FashionTV to Inspire Audiences with Premium Fashion Content
-
The Blockchain Group recrute 200 postes en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance en France et à l'international
-
Germain Maureau lance un outil d'horodatage basé sur la blockchain
-
Bitcoin volatility: GNY.IO launches ML powered Bitcoin prediction tool with market leading accuracy
The new GBA Chapter Lead for Mumbai, Sumit Kumar Gupta is the Chief Product Officer with Asva Labs, a platform fueling next-gen interoperable applications for DeFi developers. An IIBA Certified (CBAP) Business Analyst, he carries 14 years of experience in Capital Markets, Asset Management, Investment Banking and Regulatory/Compliance projects. Sumit has worked on multiple complex strategic initiatives and is truly a thought leader and blockchain evangelist, bringing a fresh perspective to the GBA leadership team.
Mr. Gupta believes that the blockchain ecosystem will require significant innovation to materialize its decentralized future, and he is steadfast in bringing it about. He will need this resolve as India has recently announced that they seek to ban most private cryptocurrencies in a new bill in Parliament. The government will only allow certain cryptocurrencies in order to promote their underlying blockchain technology. Mr. Gupta's determination to bring blockchain technology to the people of India, as he works alongside government, will benefit the citizens and the economy of this great nation.
The GBA leadership team is looking forward to working together with Mr. Gupta to hasten the adoption of blockchain technology in Mumbai, India.
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a global business league, helping the private and public sectors to connect, communicate, and collaborate over everything blockchain.
To learn more about the GBA, or to get involved in the speedy adoption of blockchain technology, visit their website at www.gbaglobal.org
Mr. Gupta believes that the blockchain ecosystem will require significant innovation to materialize its decentralized future, and he is steadfast in bringing it about. He will need this resolve as India has recently announced that they seek to ban most private cryptocurrencies in a new bill in Parliament. The government will only allow certain cryptocurrencies in order to promote their underlying blockchain technology. Mr. Gupta's determination to bring blockchain technology to the people of India, as he works alongside government, will benefit the citizens and the economy of this great nation.
The GBA leadership team is looking forward to working together with Mr. Gupta to hasten the adoption of blockchain technology in Mumbai, India.
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a global business league, helping the private and public sectors to connect, communicate, and collaborate over everything blockchain.
To learn more about the GBA, or to get involved in the speedy adoption of blockchain technology, visit their website at www.gbaglobal.org
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.