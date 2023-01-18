Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Publishes Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) Overview Document

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce the publication of the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) (bit.ly/3Xe9gC2) Overview Document. It is available for download at bit.ly/3Xe9gC2, and provides an in-depth look at the content, structure, use, and maintenance of the GBA BMM.


The BMM is a comprehensive framework that includes requirements, resources, and tools applicable to blockchain solutions. A blockchain solution includes all layers (network, protocol, application, and transactions) of the solution. The model is designed to assist government organizations in evaluating and improving their blockchain capabilities.

"We are excited to release the BMM Overview Document, which will be a valuable resource for government organizations looking to adopt or improve their blockchain solutions," said GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache. "The BMM provides a clear and actionable roadmap for achieving maturity in blockchain technology."

The GBA is a global non-profit organization that aims to promote the use of blockchain technology in government. The organization is committed to providing resources and support to government organizations looking to implement blockchain solutions.

For more information about the Government Blockchain Association and the Blockchain Maturity Model, please visit https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
