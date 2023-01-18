The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Publishes Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) Overview Document

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce the publication of the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) (bit.ly/3Xe9gC2) Overview Document. It is available for download at bit.ly/3Xe9gC2, and provides an in-depth look at the content, structure, use, and maintenance of the GBA BMM.