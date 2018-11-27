Quotidien Finance, Crypto Daily News
              



The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Appoints New Head of Business Development to Meet Growing Demand for Enterprise Blockchain


The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), announced today the appointment of Bill Allder to the position of business development and sales manager, effective immediately. As part of the leadership team, Allder will accelerate the expansion of the EEA's worldwide footprint and help implement even higher-impact initiatives in promoting the growth of the Alliance’s global membership.



"We are very pleased to welcome Bill Allder to our team,” said EEA Executive Director Ron Resnick. “Bill’s appointment is in response to the growing demand worldwide for the EEA to intensify and expand its work in enterprise blockchain. His leadership will be instrumental in the EEA's growth efforts, orchestrating the activities of its nearly 20 industry-based user groups and furthering the collaboration of members from every region of the world.”

Allder brings more than 10 years of experience and industry knowledge to the EEA, along with a proven track record in developing sales and business strategies for global alliances. His keen understanding of how to bring people together to solve challenges, spur action and create change will help increase the value of EEA for its members worldwide.

"I look forward to enabling more companies and industries worldwide to take advantage of EEA standards, practices and the growing Enterprise Ethereum community," said Allder. "My focus will be to work with the exceptionally talented EEA team to build on the organization’s current momentum and capitalize on new opportunities. I’m looking forward to engaging with members and non-member companies to better understand their needs and help them leverage EEA’s standards-based approach.”

Allder’s expertise spans from sales strategy, association management and membership to marketing and events. He most recently served as a director for the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) where he played a key role in driving growth in existing and new markets as well as strengthening member relationships with partners and other members. He is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and received his Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Tech.

About the EEA
The EEA is a member-led industry organization based on the goal of empowering the use of Ethereum blockchain technology as an open standard for the betterment of all industries, focused on the needs of enterprises.
Mardi 27 Novembre 2018
