Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

The Benefits of Investing in the TMS Network Presale for Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) Holders

Hedging an investment with another is an investment strategy that has proven successful for decades, and it is highly applicable to crypto.


The Benefits of Investing in the TMS Network Presale for Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) Holders
In fact, investors have recently been hedging their investments in Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) with TMS Network (TMSN), and it’s sending ripples through the industry.

The benefits of investing in the TMS Network (TMSN) presale for holders of Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) are expensive, so read on to learn all about it.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a unified yet decentralized investment platform, backed by the $TMSN token, that offers any investor low fees, high speeds, and a right to vote on the $TMSN token’s future. Investing on the TMS Network (TMSN) platform can cover crypto, equities, FX, CFDs, and more, and a vast range of AI investment bots, learning resources, and social communities are available at the disposal of any TMS Network (TMSN) investor.

Whilst TMS Network (TMSN) is designed for a far more commercial audience, the token is still similar to Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) in that they all aim to help unify DeFi investment.

However, unlike Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) which focus on B2B relationships, TMS Network (TMSN) has taken the issue up with investment platforms themselves, designing the TMS Network (TMSN) around their core values of unification, flexibility, education, and diversification.

Fantom (FTM)

Unlike TMS Network (TMSN) which provides a digital product that consumers can use to invest, the services of Fantom (FTM) are far less applicable on a consumer scale. Instead, Fantom (FTM) develops essential development tools and infrastructure for token providers, specializing in optimizing the scalability of a network.

Whilst Fantom’s (FTM) focus on scalability should allow the token to share the crypto stage with TMS Network (TMSN), things can always go south, so it could be a smart move to hedge your Fantom (FTM) tokens with TMS Network (TMSN).

Polygon (MATIC)

Some crypto tokens take complexity to a whole new level making even Fantom (FTM) look like child’s play, and there could not be a better example of this than Polygon (MATIC). Polygon (MATIC) is a layer-2 solution for the Ethereum (ETH) network - this means that Polygon (MATIC) operates itself as a network and token separately from Ethereum (ETH), but is designed in a way that helps improve scalability, liquidity and efficiency on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

As a layer-2 solution, Polygon (MATIC) is able to stay under the radar and avoid sharing the center stage with TMS Network (TMSN), so Polygon (MATIC) is looking relatively safe in 2023. However, you can never truly predict the behavior of a token, so it’s probably a wise move to get invested in TMS Network (TMSN) so that its anticipated gains can provide a buffer against Fantom (FMT) and Polygon (MATIC).

Final Thoughts

While TMS Network (TMSN), Fantom (FTM), and Polygon (MATIC) all concern different areas within the crypto sphere, TMS Network (TMSN) stands out as an asset that should belong in any future-proof crypto portfolio, especially if you are already invested in Fantom (FTM) or Polygon (MATIC).

With the ongoing TMS Network (TMSN) presale selling out its first stage and raising $2.5 million in total funding, TMS Network (TMSN) is set for gains in 2023 that can protect any portfolio from losses. So, don’t sit around thinking about it - get involved before TMS Network (TMSN) closes its presale for good!

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetwork
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetworkio

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.

The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
Autres articles

Mercredi 1 Mars 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Former Samsung Corporate President and CSO Young Sohn joins Web3 compliance platform Astra Protocol as Advisor

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Vivien & Associés consolide son équipe Corporate / M&A et coopte Lisa Becker et Julien Koch en qualité d’associés

Le cabinet de conseil en compliance PROETIC renforce son expertise anticorruption avec l’arrivée de Cyrille Fagniot, directeur conseil

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

The Benefits of Investing in the TMS Network Presale for Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) Holders

29% des entreprises françaises n’ont pas encore entamé de démarches pour se conformer à l’obligation de facturation électronique à venir

What Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX) Holders Should Know Before Investing In The TMS Network Presale

Le groupe Markerstudy fait confiance à Shift Technology pour soutenir son initiative stratégique de lutte contre la fraude et contre le blanchiment d’argent

Eclipse To Launch First Solana Virtual Machine Layer 2 With Polygon

Axelar Launches a Virtual Machine to Allow dApps to Run on Every Chain

Hashnote, Institutional DeFi Asset Management Platform, Launches After $5mn Incubation From Cumberland Labs

The Hashgraph Association Partners with Orange to Launch the AGV High-Speed Accelerator in Morocco

Interview | Satyen Patel - Executive Chairman Eton Solutions

BingX Announces Partnership With Mercuryo for Smarter Digital Payments

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

House of Rare disrupts investing and trading of scarce collectibles, launching the first asset-backed NFT marketplace on Concordium blockchain

Polybase Raises $2 Million USD in Pre-Seed Round to Build the Default Database for Web3

Maison Hennessy Announces The Launch Of Web3 Platform H3nsy

Financer le développement durable. Des moyens intelligents pour une industrie durable

La Paris Blockchain Week annonce la liste des nominés pour l'édition inaugurale des « Paris Blockchain Week Awards »

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.