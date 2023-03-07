Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Stake Tokens for Passive Income -- Here's Why They Should Invest In TMS Network (TMSN) Instead

Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens provides a notable way to earn passively through staking. Over the last few months, investors are increasingly staking Cardano (ADA) and Tezos (XTZ) to earn passively.