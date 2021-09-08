Quotidien Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain
Financial Year Financial Year
https://www.finyear.com
DEPUIS | SINCE 2005
 
 
 
Fintech, Healthtech, Blocktech, Corporate Finance, Lifestyle Impact & Innovation
              


Mercredi 8 Septembre 2021

Tether tokens (USDt) Available for Bitfinex’s Users on Bitrefill Gift Cards


Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, and Bitrefill, a provider of digital gift cards and mobile airtime refills using bitcoin technologies, have announced that Tether tokens (USDt) will be available on Bitrefill gift cards.



articles liés
Bitfinex’s users taking advantage of access to USDt on Bitrefill gift cards will benefit from an enhanced ability to live on their digital token holdings and spend their trading gains while enjoying the thousands of gift cards and mobile refills Bitrefill offers worldwide.

“As the pre-eminent and leading stablecoin, Tether tokens (USDt) are growing fast as a means of payment and I’m sure that their addition to Bitrefill gift cards will be welcomed by our growing customer base,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “This collaboration forms part of our commitment to furthering the adoption of cryptocurrencies for genuine use cases and as a means of payment.”

The addition of USDt to Bitrefill gift cards, which will be available to users verified to at least intermediate level, will have a $5,000 daily spending limit. Holders of Bitrefill gift cards will be able to use USDt to purchase a variety of services, including those in sectors such as gaming, dining, entertainment and travel.

USDt is supported by numerous e-commerce platforms and payment gateways, and already provides faster payment as compared to credit and debit cards, and traditional payment systems.

Bitfinex is leveraging its position as one-stop shop for crypto trading offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 10x leverage.

*All users of www.bitfinex.com are subject to Bitfinex’s terms of service [Link to the TOS] (“TOS”). Please note that U.S. persons (as defined in the TOS), among other prohibited persons (as defined in the TOS), are strictly prohibited from directly or indirectly holding, owning or operating an Account (as defined in the TOS) on www.bitfinex.com.

About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.


SEND / ENVOYER
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
    This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Inscription à la newsletter
Flux RSS