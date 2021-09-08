Tether tokens (USDt) Available for Bitfinex’s Users on Bitrefill Gift Cards

articles liés
-
XDC Network (XinFin) Selects the Butterfly Protocol for Initial Blockchain Domain Naming System for the XDC Blockchain
-
3 raisons pour lesquelles investir dans les crypto-monnaies n'a rien à voir avec les investissements en bourse
-
Muse Finance, Strategic DeFi Partner of Moonstake, Welcomes CEO and Founder of Blocklime Aboard as Advisor
-
Epazz Holdings' ZenaPay Generates Smart Contracts With Ethereum and Bitcoin for High-Ticket Purchases
-
Robinhood, Abra and Other Industry Heavyweights Gearing Up for LA Blockchain Summit in November
Bitfinex’s users taking advantage of access to USDt on Bitrefill gift cards will benefit from an enhanced ability to live on their digital token holdings and spend their trading gains while enjoying the thousands of gift cards and mobile refills Bitrefill offers worldwide.
“As the pre-eminent and leading stablecoin, Tether tokens (USDt) are growing fast as a means of payment and I’m sure that their addition to Bitrefill gift cards will be welcomed by our growing customer base,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “This collaboration forms part of our commitment to furthering the adoption of cryptocurrencies for genuine use cases and as a means of payment.”
The addition of USDt to Bitrefill gift cards, which will be available to users verified to at least intermediate level, will have a $5,000 daily spending limit. Holders of Bitrefill gift cards will be able to use USDt to purchase a variety of services, including those in sectors such as gaming, dining, entertainment and travel.
USDt is supported by numerous e-commerce platforms and payment gateways, and already provides faster payment as compared to credit and debit cards, and traditional payment systems.
Bitfinex is leveraging its position as one-stop shop for crypto trading offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 10x leverage.
*All users of www.bitfinex.com are subject to Bitfinex’s terms of service [Link to the TOS] (“TOS”). Please note that U.S. persons (as defined in the TOS), among other prohibited persons (as defined in the TOS), are strictly prohibited from directly or indirectly holding, owning or operating an Account (as defined in the TOS) on www.bitfinex.com.
About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com
“As the pre-eminent and leading stablecoin, Tether tokens (USDt) are growing fast as a means of payment and I’m sure that their addition to Bitrefill gift cards will be welcomed by our growing customer base,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “This collaboration forms part of our commitment to furthering the adoption of cryptocurrencies for genuine use cases and as a means of payment.”
The addition of USDt to Bitrefill gift cards, which will be available to users verified to at least intermediate level, will have a $5,000 daily spending limit. Holders of Bitrefill gift cards will be able to use USDt to purchase a variety of services, including those in sectors such as gaming, dining, entertainment and travel.
USDt is supported by numerous e-commerce platforms and payment gateways, and already provides faster payment as compared to credit and debit cards, and traditional payment systems.
Bitfinex is leveraging its position as one-stop shop for crypto trading offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 10x leverage.
*All users of www.bitfinex.com are subject to Bitfinex’s terms of service [Link to the TOS] (“TOS”). Please note that U.S. persons (as defined in the TOS), among other prohibited persons (as defined in the TOS), are strictly prohibited from directly or indirectly holding, owning or operating an Account (as defined in the TOS) on www.bitfinex.com.
About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.