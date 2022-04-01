Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Temenos and Mastercard Join Forces to Accelerate the Adoption of Request to Pay

The collaboration aims to drive forward the development of Request to Pay in the UK, making it easier for financial institutions to introduce Request to Pay services for their customers


Temenos and Mastercard Join Forces to Accelerate the Adoption of Request to Pay
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the cloud banking platform, today announced a collaboration with Mastercard, a leading global technology company in the payments industry, that will help banks to accelerate their introduction of Request to Pay services in the UK. This new initiative combines pre-composed solutions on the Temenos Banking Cloud with market-certified Mastercard services, making it easier, faster and cheaper for financial institutions to introduce Request to Pay services.

Request to Pay enables billers to dynamically request and manage the payment for a bill rather than simply sending an invoice. The payer receives a curated digital request on their internet or mobile device through a banking or third-party fintech application. The payer can either partially or fully approve, defer, or even reject the request, enabling them to manage their bill payments better. However, if approved, a payment order will be submitted for execution within the bank via a preferred route, including through the Faster Payments system, allowing the Biller to receive funds in real-time.

While Request to Pay has enormous potential to transform the payments landscape, it is still at an early phase of its rollout and reach. With this collaboration, Temenos and Mastercard aim to accelerate market adoption, enabling complete end-to-end, real-time processing and secure and successful communication between buyers and payers.

Request to Pay is attractive to financial institutions as it positions them at the center of the bill pay experience, helping to improve customer engagement and achieve competitive differentiation. For their biller clients, it helps them engage with payers more securely and effect the faster receipt of the payment, improve payment reconciliation and reduce arrears and associated costs. Furthermore, for both Financial Institutions and Payers, Request to Pay can also help reduce instances of Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud due to the strict Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer processes in place across the ecosystem.

Mastercard’s State of Pay report found one in ten people in the UK often forget to pay their bills resulting in late payments, and nearly one in five say they do not feel in control of the outgoings from their accounts. Request to Pay provides individuals with more options and flexibility to settle bills, whether for significant purchases, utility and telecoms bills, or items such as council tax payments.

The estimated market potential for Request to Pay is vast. The UK recurring bill payments market alone is estimated at more than six billion transactions, amounting to hundreds of billions of pounds in value. There are also a large number of ad-hoc bills for non-recurring items like car repairs and decorating services, which present an additional significant potential market for Request to Pay. UK Finance estimates these ad-hoc bills total approximately 30bn bills annually. Increased digital services and subscriptions have stimulated the growth of non-traditional recurring bills – further increasing the expectation of volume growth in the upcoming years.

Mick Fennell, Business Line Director, Temenos Payments, said: “The race is now on to take advantage of Request to Pay driven market opportunities, where both billers and payers demand easy to use solutions embedded into the service offerings from their banks. Working with Mastercard, the Temenos Request to Pay solution will enable banks to quickly seize and develop these opportunities, building a competitive edge in fulfilling market demand for efficient, reliable, and cost-effective execution of the service.”

Frode Asheim, EVP, Bill Pay, Mastercard, added: “When paying bills, people value choice, control and flexibility with the added convenience of having all their bills in one place for a smooth day-to-day money management experience. Our innovative Request to Pay solution addresses these needs from consumers while at the same time providing additional benefits for billers and financial institutions. The participation of banks and other FI’s is essential to the success of Request to Pay, and by working with partners like Temenos, we can accelerate adoption in the market.”

About Temenos
Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks’ IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.
www.temenos.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 1 Avril 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Smile prévoit de recruter 450 passionnés du digital et de l'open source en 2022

Tessi recrute 600 talents en 2022

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

360 Capital is looking for its new analyst intern!

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

OCTIME recrute plus de 30 nouveaux talents en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Offre : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offre | Stage Analyste Private Equity : LBO et Capital Développement (Equipe MidCap)

Offre : Stage Private Equity - AREV Partners - Paris

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Mistertemp’ lance la première agence de recrutement du métavers

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray annonce la cooptation d’une nouvelle Associée Laetitia Benoit, au sein du département Droit des Sociétés, Fusions-Acquisitions, Private Equity

Trois counsels pour HPML Avocats

Muzinich & Co. renforce sa présence en France avec de nouveaux recrutements

Phil Curtis, nommé Directeur mondial des Ressources Humaines d’Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Bordier & Cie (France) S.A. annonce l’arrivée de Lionel Deleuze en tant que gérant de fortune

Government Blockchain Association Appoints Earle G. Hall to its Board of Directors

Richard King associé Bignon De Keyser

Le Groupe Prodware nomme Serge Masliah Corporate VP et Group Operations Officer

Scott Opitz devient CTO-CPO d'ABBYY

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Yeeld choisit Treezor et Franfinance pour lancer une offre de crédit à la consommation auprès de ses clients particuliers

Temenos and Mastercard Join Forces to Accelerate the Adoption of Request to Pay

Feedzai s'installe sur le marché français

Walter Billet et Parallel conseils des fondateurs de Chez Nestor pour le rapprochement avec DoveVivo

Clifford Chance a conseillé Carrefour sur son émission inaugurale d'Obligations Durables (Sustainability-Linked Bonds)

Polygon and Credix Partner with Centre to Support Verite for Decentralized Identity in Web3

Smile prévoit de recruter 450 passionnés du digital et de l'open source en 2022

Tessi recrute 600 talents en 2022

ICO de 27M€ pour la wealthtech akt.io

ICT Spring goes « Beyond Frontiers » and unveils a new format in 2022

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Winston & Strawn conseille Albarest Partners lors de l’acquisition de Masa Group

Clear Skye obtient 14M$ pour simplifier la gouvernance des identités sur ServiceNow

ETC Group expands digital asset investment opportunities in Europe with the addition of three new Crypto ETCs on SIX

DS Avocats conseille AccuWeather dans l’acquisition de Plume Labs

Inaugural Paris NFT Day Reveals Immersive Event Program and Speaker Lineup

Taylor Wessing a conseillé Avanteam pour son opération d’investissement minoritaire par UI

Synetis dévoile son nouveau plan stratégique Impulsion 2025

Investir dans une suite analytique : un atout considérable pour les banques

Guerre russo-ukrainienne et marchés financiers

Allen & Overy conseille le syndicat bancaire sur la première émission obligataire de L’Oréal