Tech Growth Private Equity - Analyst Intern - September 2024

This internship will provide a unique opportunity to gain strong exposure to both Growth Equity and European scale-ups. Joining this fund, you will be working closely with a team of 10 people and you will be highly involved in the investment process - from lead generation to closing:



· Sourcing of new investment leads through detailed sector or geographical screening and work with Investment Managers, Directors and Partners on engaging with company managers

· Qualification of target companies ahead of a transaction e.g. in-depth market & competitive analysis, valuation, expert calls.

· Due diligence on more advanced transactions and participation in the redaction of committee materials including business model, unit economics and financial analysis

· Support the team in transversal tasks (including marketing materials, processes, market intelligence) and portfolio management