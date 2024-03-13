Tech Growth Private Equity - Analyst Intern - September 2024

Role description
This internship will provide a unique opportunity to gain strong exposure to both Growth Equity and European scale-ups. Joining this fund, you will be working closely with a team of 10 people and you will be highly involved in the investment process - from lead generation to closing:
· Sourcing of new investment leads through detailed sector or geographical screening and work with Investment Managers, Directors and Partners on engaging with company managers
· Qualification of target companies ahead of a transaction e.g. in-depth market & competitive analysis, valuation, expert calls.
· Due diligence on more advanced transactions and participation in the redaction of committee materials including business model, unit economics and financial analysis
· Support the team in transversal tasks (including marketing materials, processes, market intelligence) and portfolio management
Profile & Requirements
· Previous experience in investment banking, investment (private equity or growth), or strategy consulting is mandatory
· Strong academic background from a top-tier Business or Engineering school
· Excellent command of the Office suite (Excel & Powerpoint)
· Hard working and thriving in fast-paced environments
· Demonstrated interest for investing in tech (software & services)
· Fluent in both French & English
About InfraVia Capital Partners
InfraVia is a leading independent private equity firm, specialized in infrastructure and technology investments.
We support entrepreneurs and companies in their growth journey and help them to expand their businesses and transform them into top-tier platforms.
Since 2008, we have raised ca. EUR 10 billion of capital and invested in 50+ companies across 13 European countries.
A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
