Taurus secures a strategic partnership with the Ki Foundation and integrates the whole Cosmos ecosystem

A strategic collaboration between Taurus and the Ki Foundation



After months of joint work, Taurus and the Ki Foundation are pleased to announce a strategic partnership through the regulated activity of the Ki Foundation. The Ki Foundation created and operates the Ki Chain blockchain and will leverage Taurus infrastructure to secure all its assets, financial products and scale its operations.



Reda Berrehili, co-founder and CEO of the Ki Foundation says: “We are thrilled to support Taurus integration into the Cosmos ecosystem as a whole and to give them the possibility to give their clients exposure notably on the Ki Token (XKI). As a result of this partnership, Taurus and its institutional clients will be in direct contact with the most innovative projects and will benefit from the vast expertise of the Cosmos ecosystem. On our scale, this strategic partnership is a significant step forward that will enable us to provide our customers with even greater security in an anxious environment. Furthermore, it allows us to consider developing an entirely new line of financial products..”



Lamine Brahimi, co-founder and Managing Partner of Taurus says: “Cosmos’ ecosystem is one of the most advanced in the world, we are pleased to unlock access to it to our client base. We are also looking forward to collaborating with Ki Foundation, a forward-looking web3 company that is bridging digital assets and traditional finance, just like Taurus. ”



Integration of Cosmos and all its ecosystem, in one go



Following the collaboration with the Ki Foundation, Taurus - the leading digital asset infrastructure provider for banks in Europe - integrated Cosmos blockchain and its full ecosystem. As a world premiere, Taurus has developed a proprietary engine able to interpret any Cosmos-based blockchain messages, including the Interblockchain communication protocol (IBC), while at the same time preserving Taurus’ built-in security.



Concretely:



- Taurus’ clients are able to unlock a wide range of use cases on any Cosmos-based blockchain incl. staking, interblockchain communication messages, smart-contract management, etc.

- Taurus’ clients will be able to get exposure on Cosmos and its 75+ blockchains in one go, with the fastest time to market in the world;

- Cosmos builders developing their own blockchain using Cosmos can secure their assets and interact with any Cosmos-based blockchain (and others) leveraging Taurus-PROTECT;



About Cosmos

Cosmos is a rapidly expanding ecosystem of independent interconnected blockchains built using developer-friendly application components and connected with ground-breaking IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol. At the time of writing, Cosmos ecosystem consists of dozens of blockchains representing more than USD 10bn in market capitalization.



About the Ki Foundation and the Ki Chain

Through its own blockchain based on the Cosmos ecosystem, the Ki Foundation wishes to bring traditional and web3 native investors tools and products to offer them more opportunities.

Created in January 2018, this ecosystem of value-sharing already launched several products such as :

- Klub, a first-of-its-kind investment platform - with both CeFi and Defi opportunities - that gives back the majority of the income generated to its 500 active members. Klub is registered as a ‘PSAN’ with France’s AMF.

- Klub Staking, a trusted Proof-of-Stake infrastructure provider and validator to stake coins and earn rewards so that token holders can benefit from their crypto assets yield.

- Cosmon, the first NFT Play-and-Earn game of the Cosmos ecosystem.

- Rewards, an app dedicated to retailers, offering them the ability to create and operate easily loyalty tokens for their end-users.

Ki Foundation’s mission is to create the Web3 financial and technical powerhouse to develop projects and attract world-class builders.

https://foundation.ki/



About Taurus SA

Taurus SA is a Swiss company, founded in April 2018, that provides enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure to issue, custody and trade any digital assets: cryptocurrencies including staking, tokenized assets and digital currencies. With more than 60% market share in Switzerland, it is also the European leader in the banking segment, entrusted by the full spectrum of financial institutions: systemic banks, universal banks, online banks, crypto-banks, private banks, and broker-dealers. Taurus also operates a regulated marketplace for private assets and tokenized securities.

https://www.taurushq.com

