Talos Partners with Amber Group to Unlock Global Liquidity and Expand Digital Asset Trading

Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, has entered into a partnership with Amber Group, a leading global digital asset company.


Talos Partners with Amber Group to Unlock Global Liquidity and Expand Digital Asset Trading
Bringing together two pioneering firms in the digital asset industry, the partnership will integrate the liquidity venue of Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, into Talos. The integration will facilitate greater access to Amber Group’s liquidity via Talos’s market-leading institutional trading platform and broaden digital asset trading for all its users.

The partnership comes as Talos continues to expand its business and solidify its presence in Asia Pacific, leveraging on the region’s booming digital asset industry and its continued relevance as a global digital asset hub. Amber Group will join Talos’s extensive partner network of over 40 liquidity venues that includes leading exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and FTX, as well as top OTCs & market-markers.

The integration exemplifies the two companies’ commitment to drive institutional adoption of digital assets, and also addresses the growing need for advanced trading solutions required by sophisticated crypto-natives and traditional capital markets firms. The partnership capitalizes on the synergies between Talos’s and Amber Group’s offerings by marrying Talos’s end-to-end digital asset trading technology services with Amber Group’s institutional-grade liquidity venue WhaleFin.

“The premier institutional investors who trade on our platform will always require connectivity to the best liquidity providers in the world. Partnering with Amber Group not only gives them another solid venue to work with, it is a natural extension of our core mission to make it easy for institutions to connect to digital asset markets in a safe, scalable, and familiar way. As the market-leading trading technology provider that powers institutional access to digital assets, we are proud to partner with Amber Group, and support the overall maturation of the digital asset ecosystem,” said Head of APAC at Talos, Samar Sen.

”Despite current market conditions, we continue to see increasing adoption of digital assets by institutions on the buy-side and sell-side - their long term views on the potential of digital assets are undiminished, and many of these institutional service providers are using this time to build their product-offerings before the next growth cycle, and based on demand from their end-customers,” Sen added.

“Client-led demand for institutional-grade, aggregated liquidity providers is indicative of the ongoing evolution of digital assets as a maturing asset class. As we mark a new chapter for the growth of digital assets globally, we are excited to integrate the best of our liquidity offering with like-minded ecosystem peers such as Talos. This partnership lays the foundation for us to continue building institutional confidence in crypto assets through ease of access to Talos’s trusted trading technology and Amber Group’s liquidity offering – all this while complementing our commitment to deliver best-in-class service to our clients, be it via superior block pricing or greater transparency for all,” said Amber Group's Managing Partner, Annabelle Huang.

Product Lead (Connectivity) at Talos, Sophia Cui added, “Today’s digital asset traders demand a better experience - one that offers greater security, scalability, reliability, and usability combined with the familiarity of traditional capital markets trading systems. Our partnership with Amber Group will remove the current barriers to entry for institutions, offering them powerful, sophisticated, standardized institutional-grade digital asset trading technology with unparalleled performance that is already seamlessly connected to the liquidity they desire.”

About Amber Group
Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia and Tiger Global.
ambergroup.io.

About Talos
Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden, and Singapore.
talos.com

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 3 Novembre 2022




