Mercredi 17 Novembre 2021

SushiSwap and Anyswap Partner with Telos Blockchain for Access to New Ethereum Virtual Machine Platform


Utilizing TelosEVM, the leading bridge and decentralized exchange, will improve speed, scalability and security across the board



Today, Telos, one of the most active blockchain platforms in the world according to Blocktivity, announced partnerships with SushiSwap, the largest multichain DeFi/automated market maker platform and leading bridge technology in the world, Anyswap. These partnerships will enable users on both platforms to take advantage of Telos EVM’s speed, scalability, and security against front running whilst trading crypto assets.

This is the latest of SushiSwap’s partnerships, after recently gaining the support of other top EVM networks, including Ethereum ($562B), Avalanche ($19.8B), and Polygon ($12.8B). Telos EVM boasts 30x the speed and 100x greater capacity than other leading blockchains, and since Telos offers Ethereum feature-parity, users can use the same functionalities they are used to on a newer, more advanced platform.

Through this partnership, SushiSwap users will now have access to:
• Unbelievably fast swaps: block trade times take just 0.5 seconds, making trades almost instantaneous
• Increased Scalability: Telos EVM can process thousands of DeFi transactions per second overall providing unmatched performance
• Gas Fees for Pennies: On Telos EVM, gas fees are negligible opening it up to a larger market of traders and use cases
• Elimination of Front Running: On other networks, billions of dollars are taken annually, by tactically reordering DeFi Transactions. Because prices are fixed and always pennies, traders will always pay the trade price they were expecting and get the trade conducted in the order they paid

• Proven Security: EVM’s unique codebase keeps users secure from vulnerabilities found in other EVM’s. The code was recently audited by Sntnl, and revealed a high severity memory code bug found in geth code used by all major EVM chains.

Telos EVM now joins the short list of popular EVM chains, such as Polygon Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Fantom, that are supported by Anyswap. The integration enables Telos community members to easily move tokens like USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, and LINK to and from the Telos EVM using one of the most reliable bridges in the industry. Additionally, Anyswap will provide small amounts of TLOS coins to allow users to buy TLOS on any automated market makers (AMMs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXes) that are supported on the Telos EVM. The partnership lays the groundwork and infrastructure for future DeFi moves from Telos and the new EVM.

“At Telos, we’re extremely excited to offer our services to users of SushiSwap,” said Justin Giudici, Telos Foundation CPO. “Traders, no matter their expertise, should be able to trade as quickly and efficiently as they like without the fear of front running. We’re looking forward to seeing how users react, and how they will make use of the new features that we’ve included within EVM. Additionally, with Anyswap’s support, our community can use one of the most renowned bridges around. We hope users on both sides are pleased with the partnerships and see the expanding value of Telos’ network. We plan to partner with other groups in the coming months, but are thrilled to kick things off with two of the top crypto projects in the world.”

SushiSwap in collaboration with Telos is expected to invest additional resources into the partnership in the form of incentives programs, and the Sushi NFT marketplace, ShoryuNFT, will add support to the EVM in the future.

Users looking to get started right away can do so by adding Telos EVM to Metamask, bridging assets with Anyswap, acquiring $TLOS, and trading on SushiSwap or by farming on the exchange.

About Telos
The Telos EVM is the most powerful and scalable Ethereum Smart Contract platform available today built to power Web 3.0. Telos features a robust, third-generation, ESG compliant evolutionary blockchain governance system inclusive of smart contracts, advanced voting features, flexible and user-friendly fee models. Built, tested and verified by developers for real-world mass adoption, Telos remains to be one of the most decentralized blockchain platforms today encompassing two leading protocol technologies in a single blockchain. Telos supports the blockchain ecosystem by serving as an incubator and accelerator for decentralized applications through community votes development grants.
