Sumsub Enters Strategic Partnership with Coinfirm

Sumsub, the leading all-in-one verification platform, is teaming up with Coinfirm, the leading AML & Compliance Platform for Digital Currencies, to create a safer blockchain economy.


The partnership will bring together Sumsub’s customizable KYC, KYB, KYT and AML solutions with Coinfirm’s proprietary blockchain analytics to create a more secure digital ecosystem.

“We are excited about our partnership with Coinfirm as it will help us bring our solution to the crypto world in a more comprehensive way. Partnering with Coinfirm reaffirms that we’re working towards a common goal—to create a safer blockchain economy in the world of Web3. We are glad that our all-in-one verification solution will contribute to developing enhanced infrastructure for the crypto industry,” said Andrew Sever, Co-Founder and CEO of Sumsub

Sumsub’s platform allows users to perform all of their identity checks in one place while providing customizable parameters that allow them to tailor their onboarding process to meet their needs

“We’re extremely excited to launch our strategic partnership with Sumsub, which will allow our customers to more efficiently manage risk across their various crypto compliance tools. Sumsub has a very strong team and we are looking forward to working with them on making together the blockchain ecosystem safer. This strategic partnership will bring new opportunities for Sumsub and Coinfirm.” – said Monika Godek, Director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Coinfirm

Sumsub has integrated Coinfirm’s AML Risk Reports into its platform. Coinfirm’s AML Risk Report provides a comprehensive overview of the risk associated with an individual or entity. It is based on up-to-date data from multiple sources, including public blockchains and sanctions lists.



About Sumsub
Sumsub is an all-in-one verification platform that secures every step of the customer journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC, KYB, KYT, and AML solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, speed up onboarding, reduce costs and steer clear of digital fraud.
Sumsub achieves the highest conversion rates in the industry—91.64% in the US, 95.86% in the UK, and 90.98% in Brazil—while verifying users in less than 50 seconds on average
Sumsub’s methodology follows FATF recommendations, the international standard for AML/CTF rules and local regulatory requirements (FINMA, FCA, CySEC, MAS, BaFin). As the first regulated compliance-as-a-service provider, Sumsub has a team of legal experts ready to consult on regulatory specifics worldwide.
With over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading and gaming industries, Sumsub partners with the likes of Binance, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.
For more information visit: www.sumsub.com

About Coinfirm
Coinfirm is the world leader in blockchain analytics and RegTech solutions, creating a safer blockchain economy – by protecting entities from being tainted with funds originating from illicit activities like ransomware hacks, human trafficking and terrorist financing – through risk-scoring entities, addresses and transactions.
The company, using 350+ proprietary risk algorithms while monitoring 25k+ blockchain entities, provides seamless, scalable tools to comply with stringent regulatory requirements for both CeFi and DeFi.
For more information visit: www.coinfirm.com

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
