Stagiaire - Analyst M&A - Mars 2024

About OutMatch

Outmatch is a M&A, strategy and finance advisory firm based in Paris.

Since 2018, we have been dedicated to the exceptional challenges of our clients – executives, lawyers, and shareholders: strategic divestitures, industrial partnerships, prolonged litigations, in-depth financial investigations, etc.

With our multidisciplinary skills and entrepreneurial spirit, we conceive – together with and for clients who resemble us – creative solutions to the most complex economic and financial issues.