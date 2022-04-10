Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F) Stage proposé par CANDRIAM.

Company



CANDRIAM stands for "Conviction AND Responsibility In Asset Management" and is a European multi-specialist asset manager. A pioneer and leader in sustainable investments since 1996, CANDRIAM manages around EUR 150 billion of assets under management [1] with a team of more than 600 professionals. It operates management offices in Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris, and London, and has client representatives in more than 20 countries throughout continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Middle East. CANDRIAM offers investment solutions in several key areas: bonds, equities, absolute performance strategies, and asset allocation, with a broad and innovative range of ESG strategies covering all its asset classes.



CANDRIAM is a New York Life Company. New York Life Investments [2] ranks among the world's largest asset managers [3].



For more information see:



As a Responsible Employer, Equal Employment Opportunity is crucial to CANDRIAM. We are committed to building the best global team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills. We provide an inclusive work environment and support well-being and work-life balance



Responsibilities



You will integrate the Multi Asset Quantitative Strategies team as quantitative analyst:



Your problem solving abilities will challenged!



You will deal with quantitative trading models, portfolio construction and optimization, flow and arbitrage modeling, work with daily and intraday data, participate to the development of our back testing platform (Python).



Profile



- You are preparing a Master in engineering school - Mathematical/Finance

- English and French, spoken and written

- Proven experience in Python

- You are autonomous, creative and you have a critical mind



Expérience : Étudiant / jeune diplômé

Fonction : Gestion d'actifs

Secteur : Banque / Finance

Modalité de télétravail : Non spécifié

Type d'entreprise : Grande entreprise

Date limite de candidature : L’offre sera retirée quand le poste sera pourvu.



[1] As of 30 June 2021. Assets under management (AUM) includes assets which do not fall within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's definition of 'regulatory AUM' in Form ADV, Part 1A.



[2] New York Life Investments is a service mark used by New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC and its subsidiary New York Life Investment Management LLC. New York Life Investment Management LLC is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company



