StabIR et son stablecoin EURR annoncent être aussi MiCA compatibles.

StablR is creating a regulatory-compliant, transparent Euro ecosystem to enable the financial industry with an open and unified infrastructure. It is 100% collateralized in segregated accounts, with transparent recorded, and traced transactions and 24/7 availability. StablR’s EURR can be transferred anywhere almost free of cost through seamless peer-to-peer, cross-border transactions. With a focus on financial inclusion, StablR believes in empowering institutions around the world with accessible financial services that open up new avenues for the unbanked and underbanked, enabling them to participate in the global economy.