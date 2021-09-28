Sommelier Launches Mainnet for Decentralized DeFi Portfolio and Yield Management

Sommelier, the blockchain protocol and co-processor to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that automatically optimizes the placement and concentration of liquidity providers’ (LPs) capital to maximize yields, today confirmed the successful start of its mainnet network and bridge to the Ethereum blockchain. By using Sommelier, LPs and Token owners are able to author complex, fully-automated financial transactions such as portfolio rebalancing, limit orders, batched orders as well as a host of other features. The Sommelier network of validators process blocks of transactions with instructions to control liquidity movement on the Ethereum network and all other EVM complaint chains.



Liquidity providers currently have to spend a great deal of time and effort in order to maximize their yields on capital in the explosive universe of DeFi liquidity pools. In order to identify and capture the highest fees on the top Automated Market Makers (AMMs), LPs need to provide concentrated liquidity in the correct price range and in the appropriate pools, and at the right time. This can be especially hard in fast moving, volatile markets dominated by market maker experts and institutions. The Sommelier network is designed to remove the hassle by automating moves into and out of liquidity pools by handing portfolio management and order execution to the public network of Sommelier validator nodes.



“Liquidity Providers in the EVM DeFi ecosystem have been frustrated with the challenge of sourcing and selecting the most lucrative liquidity pools to allocate their capital,” said Zaki Manian, Co-Founder of Sommelier. “Compounding this problem, surging Ethereum gas prices make the move to Layer two pools and alternative EVM chains inevitable. Sommelier is designed to identify and capture the maximum yield opportunities wherever they may exist on any EVM complaint chain or sidechain. Sommelier Cellars are community created and community elected strategies that the Sommelier network of validators execute to manage the movement of capital across blockchains. The network is the portfolio manager.”



Over the coming months, Sommelier’s network will continue to grow with the community and awareness of the community-elected Sommelier Cellars. Community members are expected to have a number of innovative DeFi strategies that they will present and seek community support to launch on Sommelier’s network. The launch of Sommelier’s Mainnet is just the beginning - the future of DeFi is automated liquidity management and Sommelier will deliver the software for this new phase of decentralized portfolio management.



To learn more about Sommelier, please visit https://sommelier.finance/

To view the Sommelier network live, visit https://sommscan.com/

To participate in the community, please join https://community.sommelier.finance/

To follow the project on Github, please star the project https://github.com/PeggyJV/sommelier.



About Sommelier

Sommelier is the most powerful coprocessor yet for DeFi traders and Liquidity Providers (LPs). It consists of the Cosmos Stargate SDK, its Tendermint-based consensus layer and a decentralized, bi-directional Ethereum bridge, managed by a global network of validator computers. Liquidity Providers will be able to use the Sommelier to author and execute complex, and automated financial transactions, such as portfolio rebalancing, limit orders, as well as a host of other features that token holders have come to expect from CeFi, but that are not currently available in DeFi.

Sommelier was founded in 2020 by Zaki Manian, a lead developer on the Cosmos protocol and Tendermint, and a prolific team of Ethereum and Cosmos developers. Sommelier is actively seeking new contributors and community members.

