Solidity.io and HLV (Horizen Labs Ventures) Announce Strategic Partnership Formation to Align Expertise in Web3

Solidity.io, the leading blockchain development firm and Web3 Incubator, has announced the formation of a global strategic partnership with HLV (Horizen Labs Ventures), the premier advisory and solutions platform firm built to push the limits of what’s possible in the Web3 ecosystem. The partnership unites Solidity.io’s industry-leading blockchain development expertise and resources with HLV’s cutting-edge advisory and solutions, as they support the biggest brands, protocols, and startups in Web3.


“We are extremely excited to be able to work with HLV to provide expanded support to our partners and clients. HLV represents the best of the best that the Web3 industry has to offer, and their experience in bringing Web3 companies to market is unmatched,” said Alex McCurry, founder and CEO of Solidity.io.

The Solidity.io-HLV partnership will work to deliver maximum value across the companies’ extensive lists of high-profile partners by bringing together Solidity.io’s extensive experience in smart contract development, blockchain protocol development, and scalable Web3 application development with HLV’s premium advisory on tokenomics, metaverse strategy, DAO setup and launch, technology advisory, go-to-market support, and strategic solutions.

“Working with Solidity.io is a fantastic opportunity for us to offer expanded services to our clients. The synergies between our skill sets and customer bases make this an ideal partnership for everyone involved,” said Dean Steinbeck, Co-Founder and Managing Director of HLV.

About Solidity.io:
Solidity.io is the world’s leading blockchain development firm and Web3 incubator focused on providing blockchain development services, smart contract solutions, and security audits. Solidity.io works with some of the most prominent startups, protocols, DAOs, and brands to build and ship cutting-edge software in the world of Web3. https://www.solidity.io/

About HLV:
HLV (Horizen Labs Ventures) is the premier advisory and solutions platform built to push the limits of what’s possible in Web3. The firm delivers innovative solutions to complex Web3 challenges by advising on fungible token launches, NFT development, metaverse participation, DAO creation, and sustainable DAO governance. Its clients include Yuga Labs, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Jam City, and numerous other Web3 participants. For more information, please visit http://www.hlv.xyz

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Jeudi 16 Février 2023




