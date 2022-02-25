Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Financial Year Financial Year
Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
The bridge between DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and TradFi (Traditional Finance)

Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital


Slope is building the mobile gateway for Solana ecosystem that offers a comprehensive mobile-first experience to all DeFi and NFT primitives.



Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital
Prominent VCs and major Exchanges include Sequoia China, Genesis Trading, CMS, Spark Digital, Spartan Group, Fenbushi Capital, Mirana Ventures (Venture Partner of Bybit), Circle Venture, Wave GP, Huobi, OKEX Blockdream Ventures, Gate, and some more critical entities are participating. This raise brings some of the industry’s highest-profile investors together as Slope Wallet gears up for a major push to further popularize DeFi and NFT on the Solana ecosystem.

The closure of the Series A round confirms the rapid growth of Slope since its launch in September 2021 and fuels further scaling of the business going forward. In addition to the Series A announcement, Slope Finance is announcing a major product milestone. As of January 2022, Slope Wallet has reached 1,000,000 downloads and 850,000 monthly active users across all platforms with its user-friendly, non-custodial mobile-first service offering.

“Since its debut in the Solana Season Hackathon, Slope has experienced impressive growth across both established and emerging markets. We are excited to support Slope’s mission to provide a seamless, cross-platform experience for users to engage with Solana’s DeFi, NFT and gaming ecosystems,” said Matthew Beck, Partner at Solana Ventures.

“Slope is building the mobile gateway for Solana ecosystem that offers a comprehensive mobile-first experience to all DeFi and NFT primitives. We are excited to support Slope in their ambition to onboard millions of mainstream crypto users,” said Saurabh Sharma, Partner at Jump Crypto.” Slope will continue to provide the best mobile wallet user experiences to the Solana user base.

Slope will continue to provide the best mobile wallet user experiences to the Solana userbase. According to the founder of Slope, Leal Cheung, crypto applications should aim to meet and exceed the UI/UX standards users have been become accustomed to in established web2 applications. This will be a major driver to lower entry barriers for newcomers and grow the community as a whole.

In 2022, Slope will increase its efforts towards the vision of becoming The Gateway to Web3 by exploring new functional verticals in GameFi, SocialFi, and E-Commerce on top of the Slope Wallet foundation. Slope's success is built on the Solana ecosystem and the company will continue to support the growth it through open access to Slope Wallet's feature sets, a broad network of partnerships, and support & sponsorships for early stage projects.

Over the span of the next few weeks, the Slope team is expected to lay out additional details on ongoing projects, partnerships and product developments; including an announcement on a exciting new mobile product.

About Slope
Slope Wallet is the first cross-platform wallet built for Solana and is available in the App Store, Google Play, and Chrome extension. It provides users with a complete user experience, including Solana Pay, DeFi engagement, visualized NFT management, IDO aggregator, and token SWAP.
Slope is governed by Slope DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) and all community members who hold Slope tokens can participate in the project's governance.
Official website — http://slope.finance/
Twitter — https://twitter.com/slope_finance
Medium — https://slope-finance.medium.com/
Discord — https://discord.io/slopegroup

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 25 Février 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Artur lance « Artur Crypto »

Aligned, an Emerging Player in DeFi & Web3 Infrastructure, Raises $34M to Power the Future of Blockchain Technology

Hardbacon lance de nouvelles fonctionnalités liées aux cryptomonnaies et un comparateur de plateformes

Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital

Pour Jean-Charles Naouri, associer les offres digitales aux formats de proximité est un pilier du développement commercial du groupe Casino

KCC Launches a $50M Ecosystem Accelerator Program

RiverBank finance le groupe EMOVA à hauteur de 4M€

Axerve launches Payment OrchestraTM in the UK amid burgeoning Ecommerce growth

McDermott a conseillé Gauzy dans le cadre de l'acquisition de Vision Systems

Bitpanda vise à fournir la plus grande sélection d'actifs numériques en Europe

Voir plus >

JOBS

HSBC : nomination de Caroline Brousse

Bpifrance rejoint Lendix en souscrivant à un fonds de cofinancement associé à la plateforme de prêt

PwC rejoint le Groupe Investessor et renforce son engagement auprès des startups

Marc Touati rejoint Global Equities en tant que Directeur Général Délégué et Directeur des Etudes Economiques

Cotty Vivant Marchisio & Lauzeral : Lionel Vincent rejoint le bureau de Tokyo en qualité d’associé

EOS imaging nomme Pierre Schwich Directeur Administratif et Financier

Sage recrute Eric Daguet au poste de Directeur des systèmes d’information et de l’Organisation

Eight Advisory nomme son 22ème associé, Fabien Thièblemont

Publicis Groupe annonce la nomination de Sébastien Danet à la Présidence de VivaKi France

ACI Worldwide nommé fournisseur SWIFT Service Bureau

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Moonstake Collaborates with deBridge to Enable Cross-chain Bridge for Assets and NFTs

BlueBarricade signs IBM Mainframe agreement with HCL Technologies to support new blockchain and AI solutions

Marginfi Raises $3M In Seed Round To Build The First Cross-Margining Engine on Solana

X.LA Foundation—The New Web3 Enterprise

Acardex To Launches the Biggest Decentralized Exchange on The Cardano Network

Top 7 Scams That Involve Cryptocurrency You Must Know About

Cornet Vincent Ségurel aux côtés des fondateurs d’Innosea pour l’acquisition par ABL Group de 100% du capital de la société

iCapital® Leads Industry Consortium to Develop Distributed Ledger-Based Enhancements for the Alternative Investment Ecosystem

Play-to-mint NFT platform: SCRT Labs Announces Launch of Legendao

Pocket Network Joins Other Top Defi Protocols in Deversifi DeFi Legends Tournament