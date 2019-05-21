SingularityNET launches SingularityNET X-Lab Blockchain AI Accelerator

Leading AI company SingularityNET, whose decentralized platform lets anyone create, share, and deploy AI services at scale, announced today it has launched “SingularityNET X-Lab” Blockchain AI Startup Accelerator that aims to foster and support promising entrepreneurial teams specialising in the development and application of cutting-edge technologies at the intersection of AI and blockchain.



SingularityNET X-Lab will provide successful applicants with financial backing through AGI tokens to access its AI ecosystem as well as mentorship from senior members of the team. The accelerator will also offer guidance to ventures aiming to raise funds and support for their tech and AI development needs. Startups located in the Pearl River Delta Region will be offered office space and on-the-ground support in SingularityNET’s Hong Kong headquarters; however, the program is global in scope and not restricted to Hong Kong area startups. Teams located elsewhere will have the option to visit SingularityNET’s Hong Kong office for 2-3 months as they look to build up their projects to scale on the SingularityNET platform and leverage SingularityNET’s connections in the Greater China ecosystem.



Ben Goertzel, Founder, SingularityNET: “I have dedicated the last three decades of my life to the development and application of Artificial Intelligence and I’m excited by the prospect of sharing some of the knowledge I’ve accrued with like-minded entrepreneurs and start-ups. Support for good ideas goes beyond merely financial backing -- management expertise, marketing support, and knowing when to hire the right candidates are all factors that can make or break a startup, along with various intangible factors that come along when you join forces with other people and organizations with whom you share visions and motivations at the deepest levels.



“At SingularityNET we are out to create a great business and technology ecosystem centered around decentralized AI, but we’re also inspired by bigger missions related to the concept of a beneficial Singularity and the long-term well-being of humanity and its future AI mind children. Working with entrepreneurs who share our grand vision but also have the ability to really execute in practice is one of the most exciting and productive things I can think of doing with my scarce and precious time. My hope is that our new accelerator, as it grows, will support a variety of creative entrepreneurs on their journeys; I expect that all of us will learn a lot through this process!”



The establishment of the accelerator aims to foster a broader AI ecosystem and develop an environment where creative ideas can be assessed and supported both in terms of management expertise and financial backing. SingularityNET aims to expand its market share in terms of the type of AI services that are being deployed and build a broader community that is willing to support AI entrepreneurs through the considerable commercial, logistical and managerial challenges their ideas will face.



SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol. SingularityNET’s

core goal is to provide an intelligent fabric for AI algorithms to talk to each other — and in doing so, to provide both a teeming commercial marketplace for advanced AI solutions across vertical markets and the basis for the emergence of the world’s first true Artificial General Intelligence. The SingularityNET founders believe in open source and decentralized control, so that no single

individual, corporation, or government will be able to dominate AI as it becomes increasingly more generally intelligent and capable. The project gathered the leading minds in machine learning and blockchain to democratize access to AI technology.



