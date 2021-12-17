Singapore Luxury Accessories Brand Dives into the World of NFTs #NFT #metaverse

Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Luxury Accessories Brand, GRAY®, Announces GRAYCRAFT Mech NFT Project as Avatars for the Metaverse.



Following the release of their GRAYCRAFT1 & 2 NFT spacecraft, GRAY reveals its plans for a Mech avatar project

Following its successful launch of the GRAYCRAFT1 and 2, which were the first-ever NFT spaceships for the Metaverse, GRAY®, a Singapore-based luxury brand known for its futuristic and architectural luxury accessories, announces its plans to create its own Mech avatar project. The GRAYCRAFT Mechs are cinema-grade, full-body 3D robots that collectors can use as their profile pictures on social media and also as moving characters in virtual gaming worlds.

There will be a total of 7,777 GRAYCRAFT Mechs, each unique and deliberately generated from different Mech designs, materials, colors, textures, and accessories, and stored as an ERC-721 token on the Ethereum blockchain. To reward existing collectors, each GRAYCRAFT1 and 2 they own will entitle them to 5 and 1 free mints of the GRAYCRAFT Mech project respectively, with the remaining quantity sold in a public sale.

“The GRAYCRAFT Mechs form a larger part of GRAY’s plans to develop NFT and digital collectibles. Avatars are something personal to their collectors and are one of the best performing categories in the NFT space. We are incredibly excited to deliver to the community the Mech project that they deserve, seeing that there are so many Mech fans around the world.” - Kevin Wu, Founder, and CEO of GRAY.

The GRAYCRAFT Mech project is currently in its open development phase taking feedback from the larger NFT community and is currently estimated to launch in Q1 2022. Stay connected with the project on Twitter and discord.

Sneak peeks can be found here. For more information on the GRAY brand visit: https://gray.inc/ and Instagram.

About GRAY
The GRAY brand, founded and based in Singapore, owes much of its distinctive character to the city that they call home. Inspired by the technologically advanced city-state, GRAY was born to be the periscope into the future, to inspire those who will shape it. Rebels at heart, GRAY's designs have no history as their heritage in the future, their creations are daring experiments in mechanical artistry, engineered with the most advanced technical materials possible. To date, they have created the most exclusive and luxurious tech accessories for the iPhone, Samsung & MacBook, cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and a range of daily accessories such as writing instruments and card wallets.

