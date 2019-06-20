Simon Associés assiste la start-up PEPSIA lors de sa levée de fonds de 3 millions d'euros

articles liés
Véritable régie publicitaire axée sur la vidéo éditoriale, pépite de la publicité digitale, fondée en 2016 à Montpellier par David Nicolas, Valentin David et Matthieu Ternon, PEPSIA a développé une solution clé en main dédiée aux médias numériques leur permettant l’intégration de vidéos monétisées sur leurs pages.
Destinée à des sites web de taille moyenne, l’offre de PEPSIA comporte la livraison de contenus produits en interne (un catalogue de 5 000 vidéos éditoriales, réparties sur 119 thématiques) et leur monétisation via l’insertion de publicités. Entrecoupée d’annonces in-stream, générant des revenus pour les médias, cette solution a pour ambition de satisfaire à la fois le support, l’internaute et l’annonceur.
Positionnée dans l’adtech, PEPSIA ne connaissant pas de concurrents en Europe, employant 14 personnes, s’attaque aux marchés allemand, italien et espagnol grâce à cette 1ère levée de fonds d’un montant de 3 millions d’euros. Les marchés asiatiques et anglophones sont visés à plus long terme.
L’équipe Simon Associés était dirigée par Cyrille Garnier et Sophie Nayrolles, avocats associés, assisté par Eric Laugier, collaborateur.
Liste des intervenants :
• Conseils de PEPSIA : Cabinet SIMON ASSOCIES, représenté par Cyrille Garnier, Sophie Nayrolles et Eric Laugier sur les aspects juridiques et WeSprint, représentée par Arnaud Laurent et Philippe Marty sur les aspects financiers
• Conseils de IRDI SORIDEC Gestion : Cabinet ROOM AVOCATS, représenté par Ambroise de Lamaze, avocat
A PROPOS DE SIMON ASSOCIES
Fondé en 1992, Simon Associés est un cabinet d’avocats d’affaires, disposant de bureaux intégrés à Paris, Lyon, Montpellier, Nantes et Perpignan. Le cabinet a également organisé dans l’Hexagone le réseau dédié de cabinets indépendants baptisé Simon Avocats. Au service des entreprises, Simon Associés compte aujourd’hui en France plus de 70 d’avocats et juristes, dont 20 associés. Il rassemble plus d’une centaine de professionnels avec le réseau national Simon Avocats.
A l’international, le cabinet s’appuie sur un réseau organisé autour de conventions transnationales conclues avec des confrères en Algérie, Argentine, Arménie, Azerbaïdjan, Bahamas, Bahreïn, Belgique, Birmanie, Bolivie, Brésil, Bulgarie, BVI, Cambodge, Cameroun, Chili, Chine, Chypre, Colombie, Corée du Sud, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Dubaï, Égypte, El Salvador, Estonie, Etats-Unis, Guatemala, Honduras, Hongrie, Île Maurice, Inde, Indonésie, Iran, Italie, Luxembourg, Malte, Maroc, Nicaragua, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Pérou, Portugal, RD du Congo, République Dominicaine, Sénégal, Singapour, Thaïlande, Tunisie, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam.
Simon Associés intervient en conseil et contentieux dans les domaines suivants : Fusion-Acquisition, Fiscalité, Distribution – Concurrence – Consommation, Contentieux & Arbitrage, Entreprises en Difficulté, Immobilier, Construction et Urbanisme, Social, Assurances, Propriété Intellectuelle, Nouvelles Technologies, Compliance, Santé et International.
simonassocies.com
