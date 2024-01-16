Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Senior Analyst / Associate (2-3y) - Paris

Calmon Partners Executive Search is commissioned by a major investment fund for its European direct lending platform. The group has over $60 Bn AuM and is focused on the mid cap segment of the market.
Our client is looking to hire a Senior Analyst / Associate with a proven experience in debt. The position is located in Paris or London.


Experience / Qualifications

• Graduated from a top-tier business or engineering school (HEC, ESSEC, ESCP, EM Lyon, Polytechnique, Mines, Centrale, Ponts, or equivalent abroad)
• Between 2-3 years of relevant work experience in a top-tier investment bank (M&A, leveraged finance) or Private Debt fund
• Team player able to work collaboratively with team members and interact well with managers, financial sponsors and advisors
• High degree of intellectual curiosity, initiative and professional maturity
• Hands-on mentality and the ability to prioritize & structure tasks in a fast-paced work environment
• Native French speaker and fluent in English with strong verbal and written communication skills

Job Description

• Support deal team on forming an investment thesis through preliminary screening, review of diligence reports, industry experts interviews and management meetings
• Lead financial analysis including detailed LBO modelling, company valuation and scenario testing
• Preparation of investment memorandum and participation in Investment Committee discussions
• Participation in all aspects of deal execution as required during the development and completion of an investment opportunity
• Portfolio management activities including monitoring portfolio performance

Your contact : Pierre Benaddi - pierre@calmonpartners.com

A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group
Calmon Partners Group
Mardi 16 Janvier 2024




