Senior Analyst / Associate (2-3y) - Paris

• Graduated from a top-tier business or engineering school (HEC, ESSEC, ESCP, EM Lyon, Polytechnique, Mines, Centrale, Ponts, or equivalent abroad)• Between 2-3 years of relevant work experience in a top-tier investment bank (M&A, leveraged finance) or Private Debt fund• Team player able to work collaboratively with team members and interact well with managers, financial sponsors and advisors• High degree of intellectual curiosity, initiative and professional maturity• Hands-on mentality and the ability to prioritize & structure tasks in a fast-paced work environment• Native French speaker and fluent in English with strong verbal and written communication skills• Support deal team on forming an investment thesis through preliminary screening, review of diligence reports, industry experts interviews and management meetings• Lead financial analysis including detailed LBO modelling, company valuation and scenario testing• Preparation of investment memorandum and participation in Investment Committee discussions• Participation in all aspects of deal execution as required during the development and completion of an investment opportunity• Portfolio management activities including monitoring portfolio performance Pierre Benaddi - pierre@calmonpartners.com