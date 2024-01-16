Senior Analyst / Associate (2-3y) - Paris

Experience / Qualifications
• Graduated from a top-tier business or engineering school (HEC, ESSEC, ESCP, EM Lyon, Polytechnique, Mines, Centrale, Ponts, or equivalent abroad)
• Between 2-3 years of relevant work experience in a top-tier investment bank (M&A, leveraged finance) or Private Debt fund
• Team player able to work collaboratively with team members and interact well with managers, financial sponsors and advisors
• High degree of intellectual curiosity, initiative and professional maturity
• Hands-on mentality and the ability to prioritize & structure tasks in a fast-paced work environment
• Native French speaker and fluent in English with strong verbal and written communication skills
Job Description
• Support deal team on forming an investment thesis through preliminary screening, review of diligence reports, industry experts interviews and management meetings
• Lead financial analysis including detailed LBO modelling, company valuation and scenario testing
• Preparation of investment memorandum and participation in Investment Committee discussions
• Participation in all aspects of deal execution as required during the development and completion of an investment opportunity
• Portfolio management activities including monitoring portfolio performance
Your contact : Pierre Benaddi - pierre@calmonpartners.com
A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search
