Sagard NewGen annonce l’arrivée de Louis Gosselin et Martin Klotz, en tant que Chargés d’Affaires

Louis et Martin viennent ainsi renforcer l’équipe menée par Bérangère Barbe, Agnès Huyghues Despointes et Guillaume Lefebvre, les trois associés de Sagard NewGen.
Louis Gosselin rejoint Sagard NewGen après 3 ans passés au sein de la Deutsche Bank à Paris. Il a notamment travaillé sur des transactions auprès de fonds d’investissement, dans différents secteurs dont la technologie et l’assurance.
Martin Klotz rejoint Sagard NewGen après 3 ans passés au sein de la banque d’affaires Eurvad Finance où il a participé à de nombreuses transactions, notamment dans les univers du conseil IT, de l’édition de logiciel et de l’éducation pour des acteurs industriels et des fonds d’investissement.
A propos de Sagard NewGen :
Sagard NewGen a pour ambition de soutenir le développement de leaders dans les domaines de la Santé et de la Technologie. Ce fonds a vocation à réaliser des investissements en capital, majoritaires ou minoritaires, d’un montant entre 10M€ et 50M€ pour financer la stratégie de croissance de sociétés rentables partageant un ADN d’innovation et de durabilité (chiffre d’affaires jusqu’à 150M€).
Sponsorisé par Sagard Holdings, et soutenu par Sienna Capital, Sagard NewGen complète le dispositif européen de la plateforme aux cotés de Sagard MidCap. Sagard NewGen apporte aux équipes de management un accompagnement sur-mesure, un écosystème à forte valeur ajoutée et à portée internationale avec une présence à Paris, Montréal, Toronto et New York.
www.sagard.com
CV
CV Louis Gosselin
Précédemment
Après une première expérience chez Société Générale et Sagard, Louis rejoint la Deutsche Bank en 2017 en tant qu’Analyste puis Associate au sein du département Fusions & Acquisitions à Paris. Il a travaillé sur de nombreuses opérations pour le compte de fonds d’investissement et d’acteurs industriels, notamment dans les secteurs de la chimie, des services financiers et de la technologie.
Formation
EDHEC – Master in Management (Programme Grande Ecole) – 2017
CV Martin Klotz
Précédemment
Après une première expérience chez DC Advisory, Martin rejoint Eurvad Finance en 2018 en tant qu’Analyste Fusions & Acquisitions small et mid cap à Paris. Il a travaillé sur de nombreuses opérations LBO et capital développement pour le compte de fonds d’investissement et d’acteurs industriels, notamment dans les secteurs de l’édition de logiciel, des services/conseils IT et du marketing digital.
Formation
Paris-Dauphine – Master 225 Finance d’Entreprise et Ingénierie Financière – 2018
