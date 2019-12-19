STOKR Announce Support for the Liquid Securities Platform

articles liés
-
FanDragon Technologies Partners with Event Ticketing Platform Kaboodle
-
The Telos Network Partners With Sesacash to Bring Micro-Transactions to West Africa
-
Amplify Brokerage: Now Live to the Public
-
Blockpass Onboards ADAX for KYC Verification, Lists PASS on Exchange
-
The Blockchain Group annonce entrer en négociation exclusive avec Iorga Group en vue de l’acquisition de 100% de la société
STOKR is a one-stop-shop for companies to issue security tokens which enables access to exciting investment opportunities both for retail and professional investors. They allow companies to issue shares on the Liquid Network and support them to comply with regulatory requirements.
"Built on the battle-tested Bitcoin codebase, Liquid supports much-needed privacy for users through its Confidential Transaction technology. Liquid has been created by one of the most accomplished teams in the Bitcoin industry, and we are proud to support the Liquid Securities platform for a streamlined securities issuance," said Arnab Naskar, Co-Founder, Business Lead of STOKR
The Liquid Securities platform is a user-friendly solution for businesses issuing security tokens on the Liquid Network, a federated Bitcoin sidechain. The Liquid Securities platform is the first Liquid-based product launched by Blockstream.
"Other securities platforms force issuers to bake compliance in at smart contract level, but Liquid Securities moves that all off-chain with multisig and the Liquid Authorizer," said Samson Mow, Chief Strategy Officer of Blockstream. "This allows issuers to stay flexible in the face of shifting global regulations. Now with STOKR's platform supporting Liquid Securities, issuing compliant security tokens on Liquid is easier than ever."
Liquid-based token issuance is available from today at STOKR, and businesses interested in launching a security token on Liquid should contact the STOKR team on hello@stokr.io.
About STOKR
STOKR, headquartered in Luxembourg, is led by a diverse team operating from Luxembourg and Germany. STOKR is powered by Blockchain to create independent access to capital markets. Through security token offerings compliant with EU capital market rules, investors can directly fund forward-thinking start-ups and SMEs in return for a share of the ventures' future profits or revenues. STOKR focuses on supporting projects which are committed to making a positive impact, as well as creating a community of educated investors who are empowered to make better investment decisions.
stokr.io
About Blockstream
Blockstream is the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Blockstream's sidechain technology (Liquid Network) enables faster Bitcoin settlements, while empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets. Blockstream Mining provides enterprise-class mining facilities for the colocation of Bitcoin mining operations. The Cryptocurrency Data Feed, developed in partnership with Intercontinental Exchange, delivers best-in-class real-time and historical exchange data. Blockstream Green is the world's most advanced consumer Bitcoin wallet. Blockstream was founded in 2014, with offices and team members distributed around the world.
About the Liquid Network
The Liquid Network is an inter-exchange settlement network connecting cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, brokers, and other financial institutions around the world. Liquid enables rapid, confidential, secure transfers of bitcoin between members of the network, while bringing these features to a wide range of assets in the form of Issued Assets. The network is operated and managed by its federated members, ensuring the system has no single point of failure. Learn how to get access to the future of digital asset finance at: https://blockstream.com/liquid/
SOURCE STOKR
"Built on the battle-tested Bitcoin codebase, Liquid supports much-needed privacy for users through its Confidential Transaction technology. Liquid has been created by one of the most accomplished teams in the Bitcoin industry, and we are proud to support the Liquid Securities platform for a streamlined securities issuance," said Arnab Naskar, Co-Founder, Business Lead of STOKR
The Liquid Securities platform is a user-friendly solution for businesses issuing security tokens on the Liquid Network, a federated Bitcoin sidechain. The Liquid Securities platform is the first Liquid-based product launched by Blockstream.
"Other securities platforms force issuers to bake compliance in at smart contract level, but Liquid Securities moves that all off-chain with multisig and the Liquid Authorizer," said Samson Mow, Chief Strategy Officer of Blockstream. "This allows issuers to stay flexible in the face of shifting global regulations. Now with STOKR's platform supporting Liquid Securities, issuing compliant security tokens on Liquid is easier than ever."
Liquid-based token issuance is available from today at STOKR, and businesses interested in launching a security token on Liquid should contact the STOKR team on hello@stokr.io.
About STOKR
STOKR, headquartered in Luxembourg, is led by a diverse team operating from Luxembourg and Germany. STOKR is powered by Blockchain to create independent access to capital markets. Through security token offerings compliant with EU capital market rules, investors can directly fund forward-thinking start-ups and SMEs in return for a share of the ventures' future profits or revenues. STOKR focuses on supporting projects which are committed to making a positive impact, as well as creating a community of educated investors who are empowered to make better investment decisions.
stokr.io
About Blockstream
Blockstream is the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Blockstream's sidechain technology (Liquid Network) enables faster Bitcoin settlements, while empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets. Blockstream Mining provides enterprise-class mining facilities for the colocation of Bitcoin mining operations. The Cryptocurrency Data Feed, developed in partnership with Intercontinental Exchange, delivers best-in-class real-time and historical exchange data. Blockstream Green is the world's most advanced consumer Bitcoin wallet. Blockstream was founded in 2014, with offices and team members distributed around the world.
About the Liquid Network
The Liquid Network is an inter-exchange settlement network connecting cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, brokers, and other financial institutions around the world. Liquid enables rapid, confidential, secure transfers of bitcoin between members of the network, while bringing these features to a wide range of assets in the form of Issued Assets. The network is operated and managed by its federated members, ensuring the system has no single point of failure. Learn how to get access to the future of digital asset finance at: https://blockstream.com/liquid/
SOURCE STOKR
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.