SEBA Bank launches an innovative offering

SEBA Bank, a FINMA regulated, licensed digital assets bank, today announces an innovative offering for its clients.



SEBA combines the best of traditional and crypto banking. This unique combination provides SEBA clients with the ideal environment to seamlessly navigate between traditional and digital assets. Traditional investors are comfortable in the familiar banking environment, and can safely build their crypto exposure, while crypto-savvy investors can find new ways to manage their crypto assets and use them in their daily lives.



Clients can choose between three programs. The Gold and the exclusive Platinum programs offer professional investors access to institutional-grade crypto and traditional financial services, while the Corporate program is aimed at companies active in the field of crypto which also need traditional banking services.



The Gold program is designed for selective investors seeking comprehensive professional financial services, including institutional-grade cold and hot storage, worldwide FIAT payments, staking, crypto loans, derivatives, and a gold credit card.



The Platinum program is ideal for our demanding VIP clients seeking to take the benefits of the Gold program to the next level by combining many benefits and personalised client support creating a totally unique crypto banking experience. Platinum clients enjoy maximum freedom & flexibility at SEBA and have access to the premium service desk with a dedicated relationship manager, direct access to the trading room (24/7), and direct communication via phone, email, and main messaging platforms and get a platinum (metal) credit card with a custom limit and access to airport lounges and concierge services. The Corporate program is intended for companies in the crypto area with similar services as the Gold program including a corporate credit card.



Mathias Schuetz, Chief Commercial Officer EMEA, said "SEBA is a crypto banking industry leader, bridging and simplifying traditional and digital finance. Since its creation, we have developed a unique universe of products and services. With the launch of the SEBA new offering consisting of the Gold program, the Platinum program, and the Corporate program, we continue reshaping finance. We offer our demanding program members a unique, and personalised experience."



The new offering consists of the Gold program, Platinum program, and Corporate program.



About SEBA Bank – Crypto.Banking.Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a leading crypto bank in Switzerland having a suite of fully regulated banking services. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence, and in September 2021 the CISA licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted such licences to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. In February 2022 SEBA Bank secured the Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market and opened an office in Abu Dhabi.



The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank’s value proposition unique - this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights names SEBA Bank as Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank with their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category “Digital Start-up of the Year”.



For more information about SEBA Bank, please visit our website: seba.swiss


