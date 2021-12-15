S-Kreditpartner chooses SIA To Launch New Payment Card In Germany

S-Kreditpartner, a member of the savings banks finance group and one of the leading consumer finance companies in Germany, has chosen SIA, a leading European hi-tech company in payment services and infrastructures, controlled by CDP Equity, to support the launch of its new FlexiGeld card and to contribute to the digitalization of the cardholder’s experience.



With this agreement, transactions made with the innovative FlexiGeld revolving credit card issued by S-Kreditpartner for the German savings banks, will be processed by SIA’s technology platform. That also includes advanced services for fraud management and prevention as well as dispute and chargeback management.



FlexiGeld will be launched at the beginning of 2023, in cooperation with German savings banks. With this product, S-Kreditpartner offers customers maximum flexibility. Not only does it work as a payment card, it also provides an additional credit line that the customers can use as a loan repayable in installments with the option of choosing the repayment plan. Customers decide for themselves whether they want to repay in fixed installments or with the amounts and frequency they select.



Thanks to a customized mobile app and a digital portal for cardholders developed by SIA, FlexiGeld users can easily manage their payment card settings and constantly monitor transactions from their smartphone: S-Kreditpartner will thus be able to offer its customers a seamless payments experience, while ensuring the highest levels of security.



Furthermore, S-Kreditpartner can use additional valuable services made available by SIA, such as the digital storage of customer documents and the Business Intelligence & Datawarehouse solution, which supports the development of business initiatives through predictive analysis of data and information.



“As credit specialist for the German savings banks and due to the fact that many customers use credit cards from competitors, the FlexiGeld card will contribute to retaining customers in the savings banks' ecosystem and to serving their needs comprehensively. It offers our partner banks valuable opportunities for sales outreach and relationship development,” stated Jan Welsch, Managing Director at S-Kreditpartner.



“We are looking forward to working with SIA, one of the most experienced and largest payment service providers in Europe. This will guarantee security and convenience for our customers."



“The decision of S-Kreditpartner to select our digital platform for the launch of its new payment card makes us incredibly proud. It is further testament to SIA’s position as a reliable and innovative partner at international level in the development of digital payments," said Cristina Astore, Northwest Europe and DACH Region Sales Director of SIA. “We are confident that our consolidated experience in the German payment industry and our ongoing commitment to supporting the digital evolution of financial institutions will enable S-Kreditpartner to further expand its card portfolio, strengthening its leadership in the installment credit business”.



S-Kreditpartner GmbH is the specialized network partner for consumer finance in the German savings banks finance group. The objective is to develop the market shares in the consumer finance business together with the partner savings banks. In cooperation with over 340 savings banks, S-Kreditpartner provides customers with products to finance their wishes, in subsidiaries as well as online, mobile or on the phone. S-Kreditpartner uses intelligent processes for particularly quick and easy lending. Partner savings banks benefit from a comprehensive service package including measures for sales support and marketing. The loan portfolio of S-Kreditpartner amounts to 8.9 billion euros.

SIA - a subsidiary of CDP Equity - is European leader in the design, creation and management of technology infrastructures and services for Financial Institutions, Central Banks, Corporates and the Public Sector, in the areas of Card & Merchant Solutions, Digital Payment Solutions and Capital Market & Network Solutions. SIA Group provides its services in over 50 countries, and also operates through its subsidiaries and branches in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and South Africa. The company also has a representation office in Poland.

