Rockaway Blockchain Fund Rebrands to RockawayX

Now with dedicated teams across venture investing, engineering, and liquidity provisioning, RockawayX showcases its impact in Web3: Founders madeX.


Rockaway Blockchain Fund Rebrands to RockawayX
Rockaway Blockchain Fund, a venture capital firm backing leading Web3 founders, has announced its rebrand to RockawayX. The rebrand to RockawayX comes after the firm has grown its headcount to more than 30 technologists, scientists, and engineers across three divisions—venture, engineering, and liquidity—with total assets under management of approximately $500 million.

The new brand captures the firm's evolution beyond venture investing, as the team continues to contribute to the decentralization of blockchains by running independent infrastructure, developing products, and providing additional liquidity for projects to grow. At the heart of the new RockawayX identity is Founders madeX (Founders made exponential), an ethos reflecting the exponential growth achieved by great founders, when they are supported by a diverse and experienced team who help them ship products faster.

Viktor Fischer, Managing Partner at RockawayX, commented: "We look for early-stage startups who often need technical help, so we have assembled a team of engineers, researchers, and developers helping to accelerate go-to-market strategies. We understand the isolation founders often feel, and we know that every exponential function begins with a 1. RockawayX is here to become the eXtra founder in your business by way of a comprehensive value offering."

RockawayX (formerly Rockaway Blockchain Fund) was launched in 2018 and has invested in 38 early-stage projects across the Solana, Cosmos and Ethereum ecosystems, and 27 of the Web3 industry's most notable funds. More than 80 percent of the firm's inaugural fund, Rockaway Blockchain Fund l, has now been deployed through direct equity, token and fund investments. RockawayX has also launched a market-neutral, fully-regulated credit fund providing liquidity to market makers, exchanges, and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, helping projects to bootstrap working capital or total value locked (TVL). Additionally, the firm established an engineering division, with teams behind institutional-grade staking operations, including infrastructure for Axelar and Solana, and RockawayX Labs: an in-house team of engineers dedicated to the development of products on supported blockchains such as the Observatory.

Dusan Kovacic, Chief Investment Officer at RockawayX, concluded: "As a firm, we believe in contributing more to the ecosystem than just the provision of capital and look for opportunities to equip great founders with extra engineering, liquidity, community-building, and research resources to build and ship exceptional products."

About RockawayX
RockawayX (formerly Rockaway Blockchain Fund) is a venture capital firm backing leading Web3 founders. In addition to venture investing, RockawayX focuses on long-term value creation by providing liquidity and engineering resources to accelerate go-to-market and achieve exponential growth faster. To date, RockawayX has invested in 27 funds and 38 projects across the Solana, Cosmos, and Ethereum ecosystems. For more information about RockawayX, please visit rockawayx.com.

Lundi 7 Novembre 2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Lundi 7 Novembre 2022




