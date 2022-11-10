Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
RockX partners with OKX Chain to bring cross-chain interoperability to next-gen Web3 applications

Developers can now access and build decentralised applications on all OKC-based protocols through RockX’s cross-chain node services.


RockX, one of Asia's largest staking solutions and institutional-grade blockchain access node providers, today announces that it has integrated with OKX Chain (OKC), an EVM-compatible layer one blockchain, to provide cross-chain node services for users to access the OKC ecosystem.

With this integration, users and developers will be able to enjoy full access to all OKC-based protocols through RockX and build on a secure and programmable smart contracts platform for Web3 decentralised applications. OKC is the native blockchain of the global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, OKX (formerly OKEx) and is powered through Cosmos, an interoperable and expanding network of sovereign blockchains.

RockX and OKC’s integrated infrastructure will include an open-source, all-in-one multi-chain Web3 interface, enabling a seamless experience for both developers and users to build, scale and launch their own dApps with low gas fees. Wallet platforms that OKC currently supports include OKX Wallet, MetaMask, Phantom, WalletConnect and TokenPocket among others.

Chen Zhuling, Chief Executive Officer, RockX, said: “We are delighted to partner with such an established and trusted brand as OKX Chain, who is completely aligned with our wider mission to grow the Web3 ecosystem. Our initiative will bring in new developers and partners that can meaningfully contribute and expand the development possibilities for a wider, more interoperable cross-chain ecosystem.”

Chai Li, Head of Ecosystem, OKX Chain, said: “Having partners such as RockX in our development journey is invaluable, and we see many synergies in helping developers come aboard our high-performing and fully-optimised ecosystem, tailored towards creating the best in next-generation Web3 applications.”

RockX is an active collaborator in various Cosmos-based projects, having earlier this year announced a service partnership with Interchain.FM, a proof-of-stake validator and podcast program for the blockchain, as well as an accelerator program to support Cronos, the first blockchain network that is interoperable between both Ethereum and Cosmos.

RockX and OKC will continue to explore new solutions to further develop safe, secure blockchain infrastructure that can bring about a new age of Web3 and mainstream crypto adoption.

About RockX
RockX is Asia's one-stop gateway to Web 3.0. The team is equipped with a wealth of experience in mining, staking, protocol research, and infrastructure design. In recent years, the company has built access node APIs for popular Layer 1 and 2 protocols for developers, and helps companies to seamlessly access and interact with blockchains.
RockX is one of Asia's leading staking platforms. Focusing on serving institutional and high net-worth clients globally to compound their returns on cryptocurrencies, RockX is always open to collaborating with synergistic partners & innovative Web 3.0 projects, ultimately helping to build the decentralised financial ecosystem.
www.rockx.com

About OKC
OKC (OKX Chain) is an EVM-compatible L1 built on Cosmos with a focus on true interoperability (IBC) and maximized performance. At high scalability, developers can build and scale with low gas fees. The OKC ecosystem and infrastructure, including the all-in-one multi-chain Web3 interface, enables a seamless experience for both developers and users.
okx.com/okc

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

