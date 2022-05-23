RockX Expands Validator Network and Staking Service to Bifrost and Celer Network, Extension to Interlay and Avalanche Underway The platform also recently launched access node support on Cronos and Klaytn, among other leading PoS blockchains.

RockX, one of Asia’s largest crypto staking and validator providers with over USD900 million in assets under management, has extended its validator network to Bifrost and Celer Network. RockX is also in the process of expanding its validator network to Interlay and Avalanche, growing the range of tokens its customers can leverage for staking rewards.



Since its inception in 2019, RockX has been providing secure and stable validators on leading Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains to create staking rewards for token holders who want to compound their crypto earnings. In addition to the above blockchains, RockX also runs validators on other established protocols, including ETH2.0, Polkadot, Kusama, Solana, and Oasis.



On top of its validator network, RockX is also developing a one-stop access node portal which allows developers and institutions to interact with major PoS blockchains instantly while reducing the cost and complexity of developing decentralised applications.



Adding to its current list of access node supported blockchains, such as Solana, Polkadot, and Cardano, RockX has also established an access node on Klaytn, a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, GameFi, and the creator economy. It also recently partnered with Cronos — the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain backed by Crypto.com. In support of the rapidly growing Cronos ecosystem, RockX now offers free Access Node APIs to anyone who would need on-chain data access on the Cronos blockchain, which allows each individual to send up to 300,000 requests per month free of charge.



The latest addition of validator and access nodes to new blockchain protocols underscores RockX’s commitment to helping the crypto community gain seamless access to yield opportunities and blockchain data in a sustainable manner through innovative products and robust infrastructures, as the global economy transitions into Web 3.0.



Having recently closed its USD6 million Series A funding round led by global digital asset platform Amber Group, RockX will continue to expand its validator nodes onto major and emerging PoS blockchains to bring more staking products to individuals and institutions in a secure and sustainable manner.



About RockX

RockX (www.rockx.com) is Asia's one-stop gateway to crypto finance and blockchains. The team is equipped with a wealth of experience in mining, staking, protocol research, and infrastructure design. In recent years, the company has built access node APIs for popular Layer 1 and 2 protocols for developers, and helps companies to seamlessly access and interact with blockchains.

With over USD 900 million worth of tokens staked, RockX is one of Asia's leading staking platforms. Focusing on serving institutional and high net-worth clients globally to compound their returns on cryptocurrencies, RockX is always open to collaborating with synergistic partners & innovative Web 3.0 projects, ultimately helping to build the decentralised financial ecosystem.



