Robinhood, Abra and Other Industry Heavyweights Gearing Up for LA Blockchain Summit in November

Abra will be joined by other industry heavyweights such as Robinhood, LunarCRUSH, H2CryptO, Simetria, PLENTY, Rivet, Kalamint, StableTech, SuperWorld, AKRU, Casper Labs, Owners, Sensorium, Degens, TradeStation Crypto, Copper Technologies, Vartalo, Allnodes, Giftz, PrimeDAO, Stacks Foundation, Shift Markets, INX, Only1, SupraFin, unFederal Reserve and more.



LA Blockchain Summit will return to the LA Convention Center this November 2nd and 3rd, playing host to both in-person and virtual attendees. The 8th Edition of LA Blockchain Summit will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of blockchain and cryptocurrency related themes including development, NFTs, enterprise blockchain, investment analysis, marketing strategies, tokenized securities, stablecoins, trends and insights from industry experts like previous speakers Steve Wozniak, Tim Draper, Marcus Lemonis, Robert Herjavec, Crystal Rose and Mance Harmon



“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor for the 8th edition of LA Blockchain Summit. Abra is on a mission to create a simple and honest crypto bank that enables millions of crypto holders the opportunity to maximize the full potential of their crypto assets, through an open, global financial system that is easily accessible,” said Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra. “There is no bigger stage to showcase this mission than here in Los Angeles, center stage, at the LA Blockchain Summit.”



“Abra is bringing a more modern and equitable global financial system to the masses,” said Alon Goren, Founding Partner of Draper Goren Holm. “What they have built, and continue to refine, will define the future of banking as we know it. We couldn’t have found a better partner and title sponsor for this event.”



Abra is a next generation digital wallet that, through modern blockchain technology, allows users to invest in, store, deposit, and withdraw cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies without the technical complications.



Led by CEO Bill Barhydt, Abra gives users the freedom to invest in over 30 cryptocurrencies and 50 fiat currencies. Its users hold the keys to their funds and have complete control over their money. Inherently, Abra is more secure than most cryptocurrency exchanges since users are the only ones who can access their recovery phrase. Abra never has access to a user’s recovery phrase. Its app is available on iOS smartphones and Android devices.



About Abra

Abra is the world’s first global investment app that makes cryptocurrency investing simple. Abra’s easy-to-use app provides users with unprecedented access to hundreds of cryptocurrencies, offering the freedom to buy, sell, exchange and send those assets anywhere, anytime. Founded in 2014 with global headquarters in San Francisco, Abra is available in more than 150 countries. Investors include American Express Ventures, First Round Capital, Foxconn Technology Group, Arbor Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, RRE Ventures, DCG and many others.

www.abra.com



About Draper Goren Holm

Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry’s top cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit, Global DeFi Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include LunarCRUSH, Plenty Defi, Tezos Stable Technologies, Totle, Ownera, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria and more.

drapergorenholm.com

