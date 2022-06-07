Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Riot Blockchain Inc. Names New CFO, Outlines Other Financial Succession Appointments

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), an industry leader in Bitcoin mining and hosting, has named a new chief financial officer.


Colin Yee, currently serving as head of corporate & financial operations, has been appointed by the company’s board of directors to serve as CFO, effective Aug. 15, 2022.

Yee replaces Jeff McGonegal, who is retiring after 20 years with the company. McGonegal will continue to serve in the capacity of senior advisor, and will remain employed through the term of his employment agreement of Feb. 7, 2023; after that time, it is anticipated that he will enter into a consulting agreement with RIOT.

Yee has extensive experience in corporate and financial functions, including risk management, information technology, human resources and financial planning; he has also previously served as CFO for three different companies.

The company also announced that Ryan Werner has been promoted to senior VP and chief accounting officer. “Jeff McGonegal is our longest-serving employee and has contributed greatly to the company over the years,” said Riot CEO Jason Les in the press release. “He has served as a mentor to our entire executive team and has been a critical part of our transformative growth.

We are pleased that he will remain a senior advisor to the company to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, and continue to be a part of our team. We are also pleased that Riot’s current operational momentum will continue unabated as Colin Yee steps in as our new CFO to help the company achieve and exceed its strategic goals.”

About Riot Blockchain Inc.
Riot Blockchain focuses on mining Bitcoin and through Whinstone, its subsidiary, hosting Bitcoin mining equipment for institutional clients. The company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations through industrial-scale infrastructure development and latest-generation miner procurement. Through its subsidiary ESS Metron, Riot engineers and manufacturers electrical equipment solutions for Bitcoin mining and other industries. The company’s headquarters is in Castle Rock, Colorado; the Whinstone facility operates in Rockdale, Texas; and the expansion is in Corsicana, Texas. Riot also has mining equipment operating in upstate New York under a colocation hosting agreement with Coinmint LLC.
www.RiotBlockchain.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 7 Juin 2022




