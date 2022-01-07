Real Nifty are looking to make physical NFTs more mainstream in 2022

articles liés
“I want people to hold in their hands the object I created - yet also own a digital version on the blockchain which they can forever display in the corner pin of a massive experiential Metaverse.”
NFT sales reached over $10 billion in trading volume in Q4 of 2021 alone and a big slice of that was in the art and creative market. Real Nifty, a company focusing on bridging the gap between digital NFTs and ‘real things’, believe 2022 will be the year where physical NFTs become more mainstream.
From real estate to music, to fashion, to art, forward-thinking entrepreneurs and creators are asking this same question: How do we bring the real world into the NFT phenomenon?
TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington, for example, recently sold his Kiev apartment for 16 ETH. (Which was worth about 70,000 USD at the time of sale.) So instead of just a digital image linked to an NFT, his real-estate-NFT buyer has an actual home to live in.
But what if everyday investors and collectors also had the opportunity to put physical NFTs in their portfolios? This is where the new “physical NFT” ventures come in, such as Opulous (music), Bit Painting (physical paintings), and Real Nifty (multiple mediums).
As a case in point, Real Nifty are introducing collections of physical NFTs that give investors something that is both digital and physical at the same time. Their first collection, “Mosaic NFT”, will feature a large mosaic of 1,250 tiles, painstakingly handmade over 10-months by artist Matt Vegh, each with an NFT counterpart. His story is covered in more detail in an article on NFT news site DappRadar.com.
Matt Vegh has created both physical and digital artwork in the past but wanted a project that was both at the same time. “I want people to hold in their hands the object I created - yet also own a digital version on the blockchain which they can forever display in the corner pin of a massive experiential Metaverse.”
Purchasers of the Mosaic NFT will have the chance to ‘crystallize’ 9 of the NFT tiles into a design of their choice within a digital grid, which can then be recreated physically by Matt Vegh. The completed mosaic is then delivered to the NFT holder in the real world.
But does it make sense to the average person or art collector to own a digital file with an attached physical element? It's a growing trend that many are starting to invest in. According to CNET editor Daniel Von Boom, the number of people buying NFTs in 2022 "is almost definitely about to grow", even if, for many, there is still a lack of understanding about the technology. Attaching physical elements to NFTs could help more people understand the process.
To learn more about Real Nifty’s Mosaic NFT collection, visit https://mosaic.realnifty.io
