Rarify Raises $10M at $100M Valuation to Make Commercial NFT Adoption a Reality

Rarify, API-based NFT infrastructure that enables any company to easily introduce NFT natively in their platforms, announced today a $10 million in a Series A funding round from Pantera at a $100M valuation.


This latest round follows a $2M seed funding from Pareto, Eniac Ventures, Greycroft, Scott Belsky, Protocol Labs, and others to accelerate hiring and product launch with enterprise partners.

Company Mission & Vision

Rarify’s mission is to significantly lower the barrier to entry for NFT technology and enable companies to fully participate in an economy undergoing exponential growth.

While NFTs are a new asset class, they will become native to the internet and should be inclusive of any web users. Fundamental to Rarify’s vision is the belief that every platform, no matter their tech stack, should be able to equip their users with the ability to trade, monetize, and access the data and information they need to engage with NFTs as creators, owners, and sellers.

What’s the Problem?

However, companies currently face a number of issues when it comes to introducing NFTs to their existing applications:
• Building NFT capabilities require intensive and specialized technical resourcing
• Blockchains lack interoperability and have platform-specific economies
• Companies lack familiarity with compliance standards

Not to mention, end-users face usability issues with decentralized applications reducing adoption.
Why is Rarify Uniquely Positioned to Solve the Problem? (Team → Unique Value + Investor Validation)
Rarify is the unique culmination of deep industry expertise from its founders who have worked in blockchain since 2014 and enterprise API developer platform respectively. By leveraging their combined experience, the platform closes the gap between decentralized technology and widely adopted application layer protocols.

“Rarify removes the biggest hurdles companies face when introducing NFTs to their existing products” said Paul Veradittakit at Pantera. “We’re excited to partner with the Rarify team to accelerate their growth trajectory and make NFTs accessible to companies and, by extension, consumers at large.”
“Opportunity is best harnessed by early movers and Rarify makes NFT feasible for more companies than ever before possible,” said Jon Oringer, Founder of Pareto and Shutterstock. “What’s more, Rarify has a rare combination of a strong team with a proven track record for scaling API-based products, a market-oriented vision for product execution, and perfect timing aligned with the explosive growth of the NFT market.”

What Products Does Rarify Offer?

Currently, Rarify offers Commerce API infrastructure that enable marketplaces and applications to build end-to-end experiences with NFTs. In addition Rarify offers real-time API access to full historical data on NFT assets across multiple blockchains that can be leveraged by Web2 and Web3 companies building DeFi, marketplace products.
With NFT Embeds content creators can simplify the entire discovery and checkout process for the end users.

About Rarify
Rarify’s mission is to accelerate business innovations in the context of a Web 3.0 future by removing the technical barriers to entry for non-fungible token (NFT) technology. Rarify delivers the world’s first API-based infrastructure solution that enables the creation, management, and scaling of blockchain-agnostic NFT products with a simple integration.
By fully abstracting the complexity of blockchain technology, Rarify empowers pioneering companies to drive growth, ship next-generation product innovations, and deepen customer engagement with digital assets.
https://rarify.tech/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 3 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

