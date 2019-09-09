Pulse, Impact and Breadth (PIB): A Simple Framework of Metrics for Evaluating Cryptocurrencies and Tokens

In the field of quantification methods, there are inputs and outputs. There is causal activity and there are resulting effects. These metrics I’m proposing are in the “input” and “causal” categories, which means they can be used to in a variety of analysis methods to derive resulting outputs and effects.



PULSE



The metrics in this category pertain to the dynamics behind the network’s operations.



P1 Number of (active) Nodes

The nodes are an essential native unit for blockchains.

What is the number of nodes that are servicing the underlying peer to peer network?



P2 Ownership distribution of nodes

Decentralization is a key attribute, and it can be argued that a more even distribution of ownership is better for the future health of the network.

What is the ownership distribution of the nodes in operations?



P3 Speed of transactions

Although public blockchains (and many dApps) are not known for their transaction speeds, how quickly are transactions finalized is an important factor that indicates the actual throughput of a blockchain or app.



IMPACT



In this category, we look at the financial and economic aspects behind the cryptocurrency.



I1 Transactions Volumes (in fiat denomination)

Here, we need to make a clear distinction between currency-to-currency transactions (C2C) where the user is just exchanging one cryptocurrency for another (I1a), versus on-chain transactions that are used for a given utility, eg. earning/spending, gas costs, staking costs, etc. (this excludes the native earnings from mining or minting activity (I1b). Here, I1 = I1a + I1b.



I2 On-chain Revenues

These are the revenues from mining, minting, or rewards related distributions.



I3 Values in Wallets

What is the fiat-denominated value of current holdings in all issued wallets? See B3 to also include the segmentation between user vs. non-user wallets. Here, I3 = I3a (users) + I3b (non-users).



BREADTH



Breadth pertains to the available token/cryptocurrency. It is closest to the number of shares (float, restricted, issued) in public stocks.



B1 Units in Circulation

What is the total number of tokens/cryptocurrency units in circulation? (both in the hands of users or investors)



B2 Units Held

What is the number of units that are either un-vested, un-minted or not yet issued? (publishing a vesting schedule is useful)



B3 Number of Wallets

A distinction should be made between the wallets being held by users versus non-users. Users include app end-users or developers that need to use the token or underlying cryptocurrency to run their programs. Here, B3 = B3a (users) + B3b (non-users).



It is my opinion that we need to start with the above metrics before constructing valuation models. Once these numbers are available, any analyst can decide what equations to fit them in, what multiples or weights to give them, and how to construct various methods to derive meaningful comparative metrics. These can apply for blockchain protocols, networks and applications.



I encourage crypto projects, blockchains, analysts and data sites (I provided a list to some of them in this blog post, Where Are All the Decentralized Applications) to help make that data easily available so that we don’t have to spend time finding it. It is the responsibility of each issuer to make sure their data is visible and easily measurable with integrity.



Of course there are other metrics, but I believe these are the ones where a differentiated analysis can be built upon. Almost everything else could be a derivative of the above numbers. Many other blockchain/protocol metrics are table stakes or vanity metrics not worthy of comparative studies.



In a subsequent post, I’m going to propose some meaningful derivative ratios to consider, in the same way that the EPS is a meaningful ratio and reference point. As usual, I welcome suggestions on what these ratios should be, and any feedback on the proposed PIB framework.