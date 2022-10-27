Prometheum Launches SEC Registered Market for Digital Asset Securities Prometheum’s Alternative Trading System enables institutions to trade digital asset securities under Federal Securities Laws.

Prometheum Ember ATS (“Prometheum ATS”), a FINRA and SEC regulated ATS and broker-dealer in digital asset securities and subsidiary of parent company, Prometheum Inc., announced today the launch of its alternative trading system. Prometheum ATS is a FINRA member firm and a SEC registered ATS, which operates under the federal securities laws, and provides institutional traders and investors the ability to trade digital asset securities with pricing transparency and protections.



Prometheum ATS, through integration with partners such as Anchorage Digital Bank, is designed as a complete solution for digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.



Prometheum ATS is built to seamlessly integrate with legacy securities trading systems. This is done by connecting directly with qualified custodians to facilitate quick and efficient settlement and providing a compliant solution to trade digital asset securities. The underlying blockchain technology eliminates intermediaries and provides same-day settlement. Digital asset securities supported at launch include Flow, Filecoin, The Graph, Compound, and Celo. Institutional customers onboarded at launch will secure a 50% reduction on transaction fees for the first six months.



“For too long, digital asset trading has been conducted on unregulated platforms instead of on a platform which works within the current SEC framework for digital asset securities,” stated Prometheum Founder and Co-CEO Aaron Kaplan. “Prometheum sets itself apart by maintaining the ability to be sustainably compliant under current securities laws, ensuring the multi-layer protections and standards required on Wall Street.”



Additional features of Prometheum ATS’s advanced platform include:

- Depth of market, Level 2 data, order and execution management, and customizable historical charts.

- Full access functionality for all users, regardless of trading activity, volume, experience, or account size.

- Automated systematic matching for buy and sell orders of digital asset securities.



To learn more, visit https://www.prometheum.com/institutions.



About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street lawyers, Prometheum is an innovative blockchain company engaged in building the first compliant end-to-end ecosystem for digital asset securities. Prometheum sits at the intersection of securities regulation, financial services, and blockchain technology and integrates the benefits of blockchain technology to optimize the trade lifecycle. Prometheum views regulation as a sword and a shield for optimal investor protections, full and fair disclosure of information, and fair and orderly markets. Prometheum leverages blockchain technology to provide a complete ecosystem for digital asset securities. As more than the sum of its parts, Prometheum Inc. is an infrastructure for compliant issuance, trading, clearance, settlement, and custody of digital asset securities.

www.prometheum.com



