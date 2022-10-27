Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Prometheum Launches SEC Registered Market for Digital Asset Securities

Prometheum’s Alternative Trading System enables institutions to trade digital asset securities under Federal Securities Laws.


Prometheum Launches SEC Registered Market for Digital Asset Securities
Prometheum Ember ATS (“Prometheum ATS”), a FINRA and SEC regulated ATS and broker-dealer in digital asset securities and subsidiary of parent company, Prometheum Inc., announced today the launch of its alternative trading system. Prometheum ATS is a FINRA member firm and a SEC registered ATS, which operates under the federal securities laws, and provides institutional traders and investors the ability to trade digital asset securities with pricing transparency and protections.

Prometheum ATS, through integration with partners such as Anchorage Digital Bank, is designed as a complete solution for digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

Prometheum ATS is built to seamlessly integrate with legacy securities trading systems. This is done by connecting directly with qualified custodians to facilitate quick and efficient settlement and providing a compliant solution to trade digital asset securities. The underlying blockchain technology eliminates intermediaries and provides same-day settlement. Digital asset securities supported at launch include Flow, Filecoin, The Graph, Compound, and Celo. Institutional customers onboarded at launch will secure a 50% reduction on transaction fees for the first six months.

“For too long, digital asset trading has been conducted on unregulated platforms instead of on a platform which works within the current SEC framework for digital asset securities,” stated Prometheum Founder and Co-CEO Aaron Kaplan. “Prometheum sets itself apart by maintaining the ability to be sustainably compliant under current securities laws, ensuring the multi-layer protections and standards required on Wall Street.”

Additional features of Prometheum ATS’s advanced platform include:
- Depth of market, Level 2 data, order and execution management, and customizable historical charts.
- Full access functionality for all users, regardless of trading activity, volume, experience, or account size.
- Automated systematic matching for buy and sell orders of digital asset securities.

To learn more, visit https://www.prometheum.com/institutions.

About Prometheum
Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street lawyers, Prometheum is an innovative blockchain company engaged in building the first compliant end-to-end ecosystem for digital asset securities. Prometheum sits at the intersection of securities regulation, financial services, and blockchain technology and integrates the benefits of blockchain technology to optimize the trade lifecycle. Prometheum views regulation as a sword and a shield for optimal investor protections, full and fair disclosure of information, and fair and orderly markets. Prometheum leverages blockchain technology to provide a complete ecosystem for digital asset securities. As more than the sum of its parts, Prometheum Inc. is an infrastructure for compliant issuance, trading, clearance, settlement, and custody of digital asset securities.
www.prometheum.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 27 Octobre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Killian Vermersch nommé CEO de Golem.ai

Grégoire Cléry rejoint Libeo, leader européen des paiements entre entreprises, en tant que Directeur du marché Expertise Comptable

Le serial entrepreneur Cyril Ferey rejoint l’équipe d’I&S Adviser

Jeantet renforce son département Corporate M&A avec Quentin Mette

Okta nomme Pierre Barbier Directeur Général pour sa filiale France

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets

What is tax fraud?

Prometheum Launches SEC Registered Market for Digital Asset Securities

CFD Trading in Cryptocurrencies: What Exactly is It?

ChainPort announces first permissionless bridge to Cardano

BitPay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options

Les sportifs de provenance congolaise dont la carrière se développe en Angleterre

Australia’s Leading Web3 Founders Launch Upside DAO with $5M in Funding

DocuSign ajoute l’identification avec FranceConnect à sa solution DocuSign eSignature

Gate.io Signs MoU Agreement with the City of Busan to Jointly Boost Blockchain Infrastructure

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Grégoire Cléry rejoint Libeo, leader européen des paiements entre entreprises, en tant que Directeur du marché Expertise Comptable

Transformation digitale : quels chemins vers l’industrialisation ?

Dash 2 Trade Raises $500,000 in First 24 hours of Presale in its Pitch to Revolutionize Crypto Trading

Comment le nouveau programme Sovos Partner Network entend-il répondre aux impératifs réglementaires fiscaux à l’international ?

Interview | Les enjeux du Cash Management en 2023

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.