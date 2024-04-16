Private Equity Internship – September 2024 - Paris

Move Capital Fund I is a pan-European growth equity fund which aims to contribute to the growth and global leadership of European B2B Tech champions in the data value chain. With an entrepreneurial mindset, the Move Capital team leverages its deep expertise and sector know-how to adopt a best-practice operational and hands-on approach. Move Capital also relies on its Strategic Committee, made of high-profile Technology experts who use their operating experiences and know-hows to identify high-potential targets, to virtuously support the growth of companies, and to apply a consistent and rigorous ESG approach.Move Capital Fund I closed above €100m in early 2022 is managed by Kepler Cheuvreux Invest, the asset management company of Kepler Cheuvreux.