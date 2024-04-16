Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Private Equity Internship – September 2024 - Paris

Move Capital is looking for its next intern for a period of 4-6 months, starting in September 2024.
Move Capital Fund I is a pan-European growth equity fund which aims to contribute to the growth and global leadership of European B2B Tech champions. Since its first closing in early 2022, the fund invested in three Tech B2B European companies that have the potential to become leaders in their industries: Gatewatcher (Cybersecurity), Shark Robotics (Safety Robotics), Greenly (Carbon Accounting)


What to expect

Part of an 8-person team in our Paris office at Trocadero, you will benefit from a great exposure to national and international transactions. As we close ~2 deals per year, so you are very likely to close a deal during your internship, will review in depth dozens of investment opportunities. In return for a strong commitment to your work, you will enjoy outstanding working conditions, considerable autonomy and very attractive compensation.

Your role at Move Capital

  • Screening potential targets
  • Providing comprehensive analysis of investment opportunities
  • Building financial models and performing return analysis
  • Assisting the investment team with its due diligence process
  • Interacting with third parties, including M&A advisors, C-Levels, Lawyers, etc.
  • Preparing presentations for the Investment Committee

What will make you stand out

  • Spoken and written fluency in French & English; a third European language is a plus
  • Outstanding financial skills
  • At least one experience in Corporate Finance/M&A/Strategy Consulting/B2B Tech Company
  • Professional use of MS Office (Excel and PowerPoint)
  • Ability to work autonomously
  • Solution-oriented mindset
  • Interest in the Technology industry and in growth/fundraising stories

How to apply

Do you think you could be a great fit ?
Please reach out at hr@move-capital.com

About Move Capital

Move Capital Fund I is a pan-European growth equity fund which aims to contribute to the growth and global leadership of European B2B Tech champions in the data value chain. With an entrepreneurial mindset, the Move Capital team leverages its deep expertise and sector know-how to adopt a best-practice operational and hands-on approach. Move Capital also relies on its Strategic Committee, made of high-profile Technology experts who use their operating experiences and know-hows to identify high-potential targets, to virtuously support the growth of companies, and to apply a consistent and rigorous ESG approach.
Move Capital Fund I closed above €100m in early 2022 is managed by Kepler Cheuvreux Invest, the asset management company of Kepler Cheuvreux.
Move Capital

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
