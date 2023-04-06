Private Equity Intern (M/F)

Luxempart is an investment company listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with an estimated net asset value of over EUR 2bn (of which more than EUR 600m invested over the last 3 years), which has since 1988 invested in and managed a portfolio of listed and non-listed companies primarily headquartered in Luxembourg, Belgium, France and Germany.
Based in Luxembourg, you will be part of the Direct Investments team and assist with new investments analysis. Working in a collegiate and entrepreneurial team, with a flat organisation structure, you would be expected to be self-motivated and eager to master each step of Luxempart's investment process.
Your assignments will include
* Conducting in-depth company, industry and market research on transaction opportunities
* Building financial models and valuation including DCF, LBO, etc.
* Participating in the investment process notably in drafting the investment note and reviewing due diligence documents
Qualifications
* French mother tongue or bilingual. Excellent command of English or German
* Rigorous, flexible, precise, well organised, strong team player, excellent verbal and written communication skills, able to work independently and in an international environment
* Outstanding analytical skills with an ability to research, summarize and draw conclusions for the investment case
Luxempart’s offer
* A challenging and rewarding role in a dynamic and professional business environment
* Diversified and international work experience
* Small and cohesive team allowing to rapidly take on responsibility
* Access to training and direct assistance from team members
* Competitive remuneration
* Great working environment with ample opportunities for personal and professional career development
Location
Luxembourg
Timing
Start in July 2023 & September 2023
Profile
Second part of Gap Year or end of study internship, with at least one significant experience in corporate finance (M&A, PE, Transaction Services) or strategy consulting
Contact
nikita.kuzmich@luxempart.lu
