Polygon and Credix Partner with Centre to Support Verite for Decentralized Identity in Web3 Polygon and Credix join a growing list of launch partners supporting Centre’s decentralized identity protocol including Block, Circle, Coinbase, and FTX.





Polygon intends to incorporate Verite’s standards into its recently announced offering, Polygon ID — a new self-sovereign, zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) identity service designed for users to verify their credentials and identity without revealing any personal information.



Polygon and Credix join a collection of partners supporting Verite to promote broader adoption of decentralized identity within crypto payments, DeFi, and access to the wider ecosystem. The current roster of partners includes Algorand, Alkemi, Block, Coinbase, Circle, Compound Labs, ConsenSys, Espresso Systems, FTX, Hedera Hashgraph, Ledger, MetaMask Institutional, Phantom Technologies, Solana Foundation, Spruce, and Stellar Development Foundation.



Antoni Martín, Enterprise Lead at Polygon, said: "Identity, privacy, and security play a crucial role in Web3, and Polygon is proud to reinforce and uphold these principles. It's vital to foster an open and decentralized standard that promotes the interoperability and self-sovereignty strived for in this new digital frontier; we’re proud to support Verite in delivering on this vision."



Centre launched Verite in February of 2022 with the goal of giving people and organizations direct control over how, when, and where their personal information is used when doing business in the crypto economy. By allowing individuals and institutions to cryptographically prove claims about their identities and carry those claims in the same crypto wallets where they store their digital assets, Verite is returning autonomy over sensitive information to the individual while continuing to enable businesses to interact with identity-verified participants.



“When industry leaders like Polygon incorporate Verite into their offerings, it serves as a testimony to Verite’s potential to transform the way we understand digital identity on the blockchain,” said David Puth, CEO of Centre. “Polygon Identity is only the beginning. In the future, Verite may ultimately enrich healthcare, creative arts, entertainment, gaming, agriculture, education, and other domains where identity solutions are in high demand. For now, however, Verite’s immediate deployment is sharp and targeted: Providing a powerful, secure, interoperable, free, and open path for identity to unlock new value in the crypto finance ecosystem.”



Verite is open-source and blockchain agnostic, designed to encourage developers and partners to integrate the protocols into existing systems without introducing single-vendor or anti-competitive dependencies. As developers incorporate Verite into smart contracts, applications, and websites, individuals and institutions will be able to use their credentials across the crypto ecosystem.



Developers can start building with Verite today via Centre and help create the future of institutional DeFi, among other use cases.



About Centre

Centre, founded by Circle and Coinbase, is the first independent open source standards organization with a focus on providing a framework for fully reserved fiat-backed stablecoin issuance based on the principles of transparency and integrity. The first Centre standard stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), has become a leading stablecoin on the market, supporting a fast-growing ecosystem and driving inclusive user growth. USDC now has a market cap greater than $50 billion and has supported over $2.5 trillion on-chain transactions.



About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.



About Credix

Credix is reimagining how global debt capital markets work. Merging the sophistication of traditional capital markets with the benefits of decentralization and blockchain technology. Credix improves the landscape for both asset originators and investors, driving the growth of decentralized finance.

