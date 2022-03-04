Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Polygon Helps Lugano to Become Europe’s Crypto Capital

Polygon and Tether stablecoin are backing the City of Lugano in its effort to transform this picturesque lakeside town in southern Switzerland into Europe’s blockchain capital.


Lugano will allow citizens and companies to use Bitcoin, Tether and the city’s own LVGA stablecoin to pay their annual taxes, parking tickets, public services and student tuition fees, paving the way for cryptocurrencies becoming a legal tender in the city. Polygon is joining the effort as an infrastructure partner, offering the rails on which the stablecoins will run.

