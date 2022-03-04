Polygon Helps Lugano to Become Europe’s Crypto Capital

Lugano will allow citizens and companies to use Bitcoin, Tether and the city’s own LVGA stablecoin to pay their annual taxes, parking tickets, public services and student tuition fees, paving the way for cryptocurrencies becoming a legal tender in the city. Polygon is joining the effort as an infrastructure partner, offering the rails on which the stablecoins will run.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
