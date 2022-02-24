Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Pocket Network Joins Other Top Defi Protocols in Deversifi DeFi Legends Tournament


Pocket Network, a Web3 RPC infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, has announced participation in Deversifi's DeFi Legends tournament alongside Sushiswap, Ampleforth, and several other top DeFi protocols.



The League of Legends hosted by Layer 2 DeFi Protocol Deversifi starts first week of March, and consists of 8 weekly matches with a prize pool of $40,000. Teams consist of one core project member and the rest being members of each project's community.

"The DeversiFi team is excited to organize the first-ever intercommunity crypto esports event. We hope that the event will shine a light on different ecosystems within the crypto universe, and unite people from all across the globe with the common passion - esports. In the future, we hope to increase the variety of tournaments played, and also the number of teams taking part" - Euclid Dsuoza, Marketing at Deversifi

Pocket Network aims to be an integral piece of Web3's infrastructure so where users and protocols go, Pocket Network follows. Infrastructure is a key component and complimentary with a plethora of other protocols that we aim to decentralize and empower. With a goal of supporting more than 100 blockchains this year, that also means Pocket Network's touch will be felt in that many communities too.

About Pocket Network
Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 24 Février 2022




