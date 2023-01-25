Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Plato Hits 10 Millionth Visitor Mark and Lays Out Web3 Vision at Quantum Miami

Plato Technologies Inc. (Plato) announced today that it has passed the 10 millionth visitor mark on their Open Beta. "This represents significant milestone for the company and we want to thank everyone involved in this project for their contributions over the course of the last three years of bootstrapping," states Bryan Feinberg, Plato CEO.


Plato Hits 10 Millionth Visitor Mark and Lays Out Web3 Vision at Quantum Miami
The company who has been operating somewhat in stealth mode for the past 3 years is presenting this week at Quantum Miami (QuantumMiami.com).

Plato was built as a response to the security vulnerabilities that became prevalent across the ICO boom of 2016-2017 as an ultra-secure environment to consume sector specific intelligence with a no ad model.

"We not only created an immersive data platform that is built to scale but figured out how to authentically engage across the sectors we cover especially across Blockchain & Web3. We started out by building an organized taxonomy of the blockchain industry and once we cracked that, we went after the entire innovation superhighway which now consists of 27 markets that intersect with venture capital and private equity. We view ourselves as part of the fabric that is the foundation of Web3 especially as it relates to secured connectivity and trustless environments," continues Feinberg.

"We learned so much over the Beta about how not only to build Ai but how to build a sustainable data ecosystem via a low-cost, high value product. We are strong believers in testing assumptions against the dynamics of real-world environments and this Open Beta was the perfect medium to battle test our frameworks. Web3 is going through a bit of a metamorphosis right now and the race is on how to incorporate more Ai as it relates to driving more personalized and authentic engagements."

Since launching the beta in April of 2020, Plato has had over 70,000 Enterprises visitors representing 200+ Countries across 27 languages and about 40% of the Fortune 1000.

About Plato
Plato is an open intelligence repository and data platform that unlocks the power of Vertical Search in a highly scalable way. The platform is designed to provide an ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector-specific real-time data intelligence across 27 market verticals and 27 languages.
Open Beta: https://PlatoAistream.com and https://Zephyrnet.com
Web: https://platodata.io

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Mercredi 25 Janvier 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

H/F Consultant en Recrutement FINANCE

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Analyste Sénior en Evaluation Financière

Avocat(e) junior - M&A / Private Equity - Contentieux

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Khalid Dannish, Former CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, Joins Fasset to Lead Its Ambitions in the Middle East

Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Money20/20 appoints Ken Gibbs as Editor-in-Chief

L’alliance formée par Universign et Signaturit annonce la nomination de son Group CEO : Pierre Feligioni

OVHcloud annonce la nomination de Stéphanie Besnier comme Directrice Financière du Groupe et son intégration au comité exécutif

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Pourquoi l'utilisation de documents PDF est plus sûre pour les départements financiers

Alternatives to short-term loans and when to consider them

Plato Hits 10 Millionth Visitor Mark and Lays Out Web3 Vision at Quantum Miami

Le ralentissement de l'inflation en France : comment les investisseurs peuvent-ils protéger leur patrimoine ?

Cité Gestion devient la première banque privée au monde à tokeniser son capital social. En utilisant la technologie de Taurus

Infortive, première communauté de DSI de transition en France, s'agrandit

PASQAL lève 100M€ pour faire progresser l’informatique quantique à base d’atomes neutres

SIX Digital Exchange opens its doors to EURO denominated bonds

Comment le cloud aidera à gérer l’incertitude en 2023

Interview | Joseph Choueifaty pour le lancement de Goodvest Kids

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Étude KPMG « Perspectives Cryptos » 2023, un tournant pour le Web3 ?

Crypto Valley announces Top 50 entities valued at $185B & steady growth

Draper Venture Network Launches Syndication Vehicle for Web3

Khalid Dannish, Former CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, Joins Fasset to Lead Its Ambitions in the Middle East

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.