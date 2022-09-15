Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming


Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming
Pixpel, an early-stage Mexican based start-up has been awarded the "Free and Open Grant '' by the Concordium Foundation to bring an innovative type of "insurance policy" concept to the NFT gaming market.

The soon-to-be-launched P2E platform, Pixpel, will provide a variety of services, including an NFT marketplace and insurance policy to ensure the play-to-earn sector can match Concordium's signature commitment to safety and accountability in every aspect of Web 3.0.

As the first decentralized blockchain with identification at the protocol level, helping facilitate regulatory compliance, Concordium shares Pixpel's ambition of a legitimate and secure ecosystem for the development and trade of NFTs with in-game utility.

Pixpel's insurance policy will protect users' safety and rid the P2E sector of scammers looking to cash in on the lack of regulation and security in the space, thereby giving rise to a safer and more enjoyable Web 3.0 gaming community with a restored reputation.

"Play to Earn makes it possible for anyone to earn money playing their favourite games -an opportunity that has (up until now) only been reserved for the very best at grand tournaments. Unfortunately, the P2E sector has seen scammers looking to cash in on the lack of regulation and security in the space. Pixpel will collaborate with Concordium blockchain to provide the security and accountability the gamers need in order to feel safe." says Torben Kaaber, Head of Business Solutions at Concordium.

Pixpel founder, Juan Vivas says: "I was 6 years old when I started playing games and fell in love with them, I still play. Later in my life, economics piqued my interest. The Play to Earn games are where my two passions met. I was deeply excited to see the sector growing and becoming an important part of the crypto metaverse, but just as saddened, because of the problems it faced. After a group of my friends suffered because of another mishandled project, I decided to use my knowledge and make the P2E space a better place - the idea for Pixpel was born. Together with Concordium and my team, we are determined to write a new, better page, in the history of P2E."
concordium.com

SOURCE Concordium

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 15 Septembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Offre : Gestionnaire Middle-Office – Débutant – Fonds de Private Equity Paris

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Family Office – Paris

Embauchez un jeune à la rentrée et profitez des aides

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Stéphane Hincourt -Thomassin nommé Managing Partner au sein du groupe Calmon Partners

L’association de l’économie numérique (ACSEL) fait sa rentrée avec la nomination de Valentin HUEBER au poste de Délégué Général

Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée de deux nouveaux associés en Corporate Finance

Spendesk annonce la nomination de Julien Lafouge au poste de Directeur Financier du Groupe Spendesk

Frédéric PELONG, Directeur Administratif et Financier, intègre le Directoire de Valbiotis

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

BFF Bank et Rekeep signent un nouvel accord pour des services d'affacturage sans recours en France

Plum lance l’investissement en actions et la carte de débit en France

Moneycorp étend sa présence en Europe avec le lancement de Moneycorp France

CfC St. Moritz to Return In January 2023, Partnering with the Algorand Foundation

Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

Bitpanda lance l'investissement dans les matières premières*, offrant aux investisseurs un accès aux grandes classes d'actifs

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Stablecoins: An introduction and recommendations for the EU

National Casino répond à toutes les exigences d'une excellente plateforme de jeux de casino

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

XDC Network to Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi and Compliance Technology From Securrency

Le Groupe OCTIME annonce l’acquisition de l’éditeur espagnol aTurnos spécialiste des solutions de planification sous contraintes en mode SaaS

Binance and 14 leading Web3 Protocols Announce Exclusive Soulbound Token Benefits for BAB Holders

Le guide complet du metaverse

Bybit Launches First-in-Market USDC Options for ETH and SOL

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.