Patrick Mouratoglou launches NFT Project bridging the gap between Tennis and Web3 Patrick Mouratoglou is an established Tennis innovator and visionary. His latest venture, “THE COACH” - sees the merging of the NFT and sports worlds into an exclusive, one-of-a-kind club.

Launching on March 16th, this exclusive members’ club will provide NFT collectors with in real life benefits, unrivalled access and once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as a one-on-one coaching session with Patrick himself. With only 2,000 NFTs in total up for purchase across three levels of increasing rarity, — Warm-up, Match, and Celebration — collectors and fans will have to act quickly to secure their spot within the club.



As Serena Williams’ coach, mentor to numerous rising stars, founder of the most revolutionary tennis league “UTS” and the Mouratoglou Academy, Patrick continues to take tennis to the next level. Alongside his team, Patrick has created a new experience using the power of Web3, bridging the gap between Tennis and NFT to form a united community. “For years, I’ve been dreaming of a club that would gather the world’s biggest tennis fans and web3 enthusiasts to continue building the future of tennis.” Patrick said.



This meeting of minds is pushing the boundaries of possibilities for tennis fans in terms of engagement and interaction.

This collection aims to bring together people who share the same passion for the game and a strong faith in Patrick’s vision - “my goal is to improve fan engagement by leveraging the web3 technology.” Patrick added.

On top of it all, Patrick wants to make the Mouratoglou Academy, the world’s most proficient tennis academy, the hub for major events at the cross-over of NFTs and sports.



All 2000 NFT cards will be sold at the price of $550 and the NFTs’ scarcity level will be attributed randomly so that anyone could have the chance to get the rarest NFT card. The rarer the card, the more unique and special the benefits. You can discover all the advantages on THE COACH official website: thecoachnft.io.



The mint which is the release of NFTs on the blockchain will take place publicly across THE COACH platform on March 26th.



For those who join Patrick on this first adventure, there will be exclusive pre-sale access for future projects including tennis NFTs to support the next big names in tennis.



About Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou is the Founder, Chairman & CEO of the Mouratoglou Academy and CEO of UTS, a revolutionary tennis league aiming to modernise the tennis industry. One of the most recognized figures in tennis, with 10 Grand Slam titles, 2 Gold Medals, and 31 coaching singles titles, Patrick Mouratoglou is known for his innovative & disruptive vision. Having started his tennis academy in 1996, he has been coaching and mentoring for more than 25 years, legends such as Serena Wiliams and rising stars like World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff. Patrick Mouratoglou has also consulted for the largest sport media on the planet, published his own books, founded a foundation supporting the future stars of tennis, featured in a Netflix documentary, and opened tennis centres in the world’s most stunning locations. Affectionately nicknamed the “Mastermind”, Patrick Mouratoglou is rewriting tennis’ legacy in every way possible.



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











