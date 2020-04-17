Paiement sans contact par carte bancaire : le plafond relevé à 50 euros

articles liés
Bruno Le Maire, ministre de l’Economie et des Finances, accueille avec satisfaction la décision des banques françaises de relever de 30 euros à 50 euros le plafond de paiement sans contact par carte bancaire.
Cette décision, fruit d’un travail étroit entre le ministère de l’Economie et des Finances et le GIE Cartes Bancaires, permettra de payer de manière facilitée et sans contact physique les achats du quotidien sur plus d’un million de terminaux de paiement à partir du 11 mai prochain.
Cette évolution contribue au renforcement de la sécurité sanitaire dans le commerce de détail et facilitera ainsi une reprise rapide de l’activité dans ce secteur. Elle constitue une nouvelle étape dans la politique de modernisation des moyens de paiement engagée par le Gouvernement dans le cadre de la Stratégie nationale sur les moyens de paiement.
Bruno Le Maire a déclaré : « Les banques françaises ont répondu à l'appel en relevant le plafond de paiement sans contact. C’est une bonne nouvelle et une vraie simplification du quotidien pour tous les Français. C'est surtout un geste barrière important pour protéger la santé des consommateurs et des commerçants ».
Cabinet de Bruno Le Maire
cabinets.finances.gouv.fr
