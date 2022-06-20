PPRO appoints Rahul Raswant, former Wayfair finance head as new CFO

Rahul takes over the position from Götz Möller, who is stepping down after more than three years at the company. Rahul brings diverse international experience to the role. Prior to joining PPRO, he was the European Head of Finance at Wayfair for three years. Earlier roles include Managing Director at Standard Chartered Bank, investor at Passport Capital and close to a decade at McKinsey & Co. Rahul holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.



“I have the pleasure of welcoming Rahul Raswant to the team as our new CFO. Rahul’s mix of international consulting, banking, investing, enterprise and entrepreneurial experience will be valuable for the next phase of PPRO’s growth and development.



I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Götz Möller for his huge contribution over the last three years helping reshape the business. Standout achievements include transforming our finance, treasury, legal & compliance, internal audit and enterprise risk functions, and playing a lead role in strategic acquisitions, divestments, and multiple funding rounds. In addition, he led our board and shareholder governance activities. On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to wish Götz all the best in his next career move and for the future,” said Simon Black, CEO of PPRO.



About PPRO

PPRO is a fintech company that globalises payment platforms for businesses, allowing them to offer more choice at the checkout and boost cross-border sales.

Payment service providers, enterprises, and banks that run on PPRO’s infrastructure are able to launch payment methods faster, optimise checkout conversions, and reduce the complexities of managing multiple fund flows.

Citi, PayPal, and Stripe are just some of the names that depend on PPRO to expand their platforms beyond borders. In 2020 alone, the company processed €8.84 billion for its partners. And with a growing global team of over 400 people, it’s no wonder why they’re considered the go-to local payments experts.

PPRO is regulated in the UK by the FCA and in Luxembourg by the CSSF. For more information, please visit www.ppro.com

