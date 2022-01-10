Own your first ever NFT free

In partnership with FINYEAR.
Hello,
NFTs are all over the news but how do you actually own one?
I have created a free step-by-step tutorial covering everything that needs to be done and when you reach the end you will be rewarded with a 100% free NFT from my exclusive collection.
With 20 years experience of in technical support, training and tutorial creation used by rocket scientists, I hope I’m well placed to compile a high-quality tutorial.
Visit the webpage below for more information and access to the tutorial.
https://minimutants.com/my-first-ever-nft/
If you could share this story with your audiences that would be wonderful and if you would like to use the tutorial yourself then please do.
The NFT collection and tutorial use blockchain technology that means there are no-cost involved. This is a completely free project where I want to help 100 people learn how to access NFTs.
The Mini Mutant collection comprises of 10,000 unique NFTs of which 200 are reserved for charity projects.
All the best,
David
https://minimutants.com/
Laurent Leloup
Auteur de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"
Co-fondateur de NeFTwork, the NFT Studio.
NeFTwork is a full-service NFT studio dedicated to helping artists, musicians, athletes and corporate brands maximize their fan/audience impact through NFT technology.
Our team is composed of blockchain and NFT technology advisors, visual artists and developers all dedicated to providing a white-glove experience to any NFT project. From strategy to sales, to artwork, managing private keys, royalty standards, smart contracts, token attributes and more — NeFTwork has you covered for all things NFTs.
