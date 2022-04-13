Offer: M&A Large Cap – Paris Senior Analyst-Associate-VP Paris Senior Analyst-Associate-VP.

About the job



Department overview



Our client, an international Investment Bank, provides array of advisory and capital-raising solutions to corporations, financial institutions, governments and public-sector organizations around the world. Our global teams act as geographic, product and industry specialists, with a focus on domestic, regional and cross-border collaboration in M&A, DCM, acquisition finance, equity advisory and solutions businesses. Our global sector teams include Energy Infrastructure and Industrials, Consumer & Retail, FIG, Healthcare, Business Services, Media and Technology (BMT), and Financial Sponsors



French Investment Banking team overview



The French Investment Banking team is covering French clients, providing its M&A expertise as well as the full set of products and solutions in partnership with sector, product and other geographical teams as relevant. In order to capitalize on its strong momentum and significant deal flow, the French team is looking to hire an Associate who can support the strong growth witnessed across its client franchise



Role description



• Typical work includes a mix of execution and client coverage including: valuation, financial analysis, strategic analysis, due diligence, deal financing and process management

• Required to co-ordinate and work with all other product, industry and geographic teams

• Opportunity to work on a range of transaction types including: sell-side M&A, buy- side M&A, equity raising and leveraged buyouts

• Role includes day-to-day management and training of junior bankers (analysts and trainees)



Skills, experience, qualifications and knowledge required



• A proven background in Corporate Finance / M&A from either a bank / boutique advisory firm or the Corporate Finance, Modelling and Valuation, Transaction Services groups of a large accounting firm

• Excellent financial modelling experience (e.g. operating models, merger models, LBO)

• Experience in buy-side and sell-side M&A

• Project management: ability to manage teams to deliver to client needs

• Strong communications skills: ability to interact confidently with banking professionals and clients

• Outstanding analytical skills, including ability to perform data analysis

• Team work: experience of working in a project based environment with tight deadlines

• Strong academic record

• Language: French (proficient) and English (fluent)



Nomura competencies



Trusted Partner



• Understand clients' needs and issues, and respond with high-quality proposals

• Acquire capabilities to perform one's responsibilities and contribute to being a Trusted Partner



Entrepreneurial Leadership



• Produce new ideas that might challenge the status-quo or oneself



Teamwork & Collaboration



• Seek advice from senior colleagues and utilize it for improved results

• Collaborate with members from relevant departments



Influence



• Contribute to the success of the organization both quantitatively and qualitatively, and act with awareness of the impact on others

• Serve as role model and provide guidance to junior employees



Integrity



• Have a good understanding of corporate philosophy, professional ethics, compliance, risk management, and code of conduct, and make decisions and take actions accordingly



Please send your CV to Claude, Calmon Partners Executive Search: claude@calmonpartners.com

Our client, an international Investment Bank, provides array of advisory and capital-raising solutions to corporations, financial institutions, governments and public-sector organizations around the world. Our global teams act as geographic, product and industry specialists, with a focus on domestic, regional and cross-border collaboration in M&A, DCM, acquisition finance, equity advisory and solutions businesses. Our global sector teams include Energy Infrastructure and Industrials, Consumer & Retail, FIG, Healthcare, Business Services, Media and Technology (BMT), and Financial SponsorsThe French Investment Banking team is covering French clients, providing its M&A expertise as well as the full set of products and solutions in partnership with sector, product and other geographical teams as relevant. In order to capitalize on its strong momentum and significant deal flow, the French team is looking to hire an Associate who can support the strong growth witnessed across its client franchise• Typical work includes a mix of execution and client coverage including: valuation, financial analysis, strategic analysis, due diligence, deal financing and process management• Required to co-ordinate and work with all other product, industry and geographic teams• Opportunity to work on a range of transaction types including: sell-side M&A, buy- side M&A, equity raising and leveraged buyouts• Role includes day-to-day management and training of junior bankers (analysts and trainees)• A proven background in Corporate Finance / M&A from either a bank / boutique advisory firm or the Corporate Finance, Modelling and Valuation, Transaction Services groups of a large accounting firm• Excellent financial modelling experience (e.g. operating models, merger models, LBO)• Experience in buy-side and sell-side M&A• Project management: ability to manage teams to deliver to client needs• Strong communications skills: ability to interact confidently with banking professionals and clients• Outstanding analytical skills, including ability to perform data analysis• Team work: experience of working in a project based environment with tight deadlines• Strong academic record• Language: French (proficient) and English (fluent)• Understand clients' needs and issues, and respond with high-quality proposals• Acquire capabilities to perform one's responsibilities and contribute to being a Trusted Partner• Produce new ideas that might challenge the status-quo or oneself• Seek advice from senior colleagues and utilize it for improved results• Collaborate with members from relevant departments• Contribute to the success of the organization both quantitatively and qualitatively, and act with awareness of the impact on others• Serve as role model and provide guidance to junior employees• Have a good understanding of corporate philosophy, professional ethics, compliance, risk management, and code of conduct, and make decisions and take actions accordingly

------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











Articles similaires < > Ringover accélère et ouvre une quarantaine de postes en 2022 Calliope recrute plus de 50 nouveaux collaborateurs à travers la France pour soutenir son développement Offre : Senior Analyst/Associate M&A - Infrastructure/Énergie - Paris