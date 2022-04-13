Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Offer: M&A Large Cap – Paris Senior Analyst-Associate-VP

Paris Senior Analyst-Associate-VP.


Offer: M&A Large Cap – Paris Senior Analyst-Associate-VP
About the job

Department overview

Our client, an international Investment Bank, provides array of advisory and capital-raising solutions to corporations, financial institutions, governments and public-sector organizations around the world. Our global teams act as geographic, product and industry specialists, with a focus on domestic, regional and cross-border collaboration in M&A, DCM, acquisition finance, equity advisory and solutions businesses. Our global sector teams include Energy Infrastructure and Industrials, Consumer & Retail, FIG, Healthcare, Business Services, Media and Technology (BMT), and Financial Sponsors

French Investment Banking team overview

The French Investment Banking team is covering French clients, providing its M&A expertise as well as the full set of products and solutions in partnership with sector, product and other geographical teams as relevant. In order to capitalize on its strong momentum and significant deal flow, the French team is looking to hire an Associate who can support the strong growth witnessed across its client franchise

Role description

• Typical work includes a mix of execution and client coverage including: valuation, financial analysis, strategic analysis, due diligence, deal financing and process management
• Required to co-ordinate and work with all other product, industry and geographic teams
• Opportunity to work on a range of transaction types including: sell-side M&A, buy- side M&A, equity raising and leveraged buyouts
• Role includes day-to-day management and training of junior bankers (analysts and trainees)

Skills, experience, qualifications and knowledge required

• A proven background in Corporate Finance / M&A from either a bank / boutique advisory firm or the Corporate Finance, Modelling and Valuation, Transaction Services groups of a large accounting firm
• Excellent financial modelling experience (e.g. operating models, merger models, LBO)
• Experience in buy-side and sell-side M&A
• Project management: ability to manage teams to deliver to client needs
• Strong communications skills: ability to interact confidently with banking professionals and clients
• Outstanding analytical skills, including ability to perform data analysis
• Team work: experience of working in a project based environment with tight deadlines
• Strong academic record
• Language: French (proficient) and English (fluent)

Nomura competencies

Trusted Partner

• Understand clients' needs and issues, and respond with high-quality proposals
• Acquire capabilities to perform one's responsibilities and contribute to being a Trusted Partner

Entrepreneurial Leadership

• Produce new ideas that might challenge the status-quo or oneself

Teamwork & Collaboration

• Seek advice from senior colleagues and utilize it for improved results
• Collaborate with members from relevant departments

Influence

• Contribute to the success of the organization both quantitatively and qualitatively, and act with awareness of the impact on others
• Serve as role model and provide guidance to junior employees

Integrity

• Have a good understanding of corporate philosophy, professional ethics, compliance, risk management, and code of conduct, and make decisions and take actions accordingly

Please send your CV to Claude, Calmon Partners Executive Search: claude@calmonpartners.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 13 Avril 2022

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offer: M&A Large Cap – Paris Senior Analyst-Associate-VP

Ringover accélère et ouvre une quarantaine de postes en 2022

Calliope recrute plus de 50 nouveaux collaborateurs à travers la France pour soutenir son développement

Offre : Senior Analyst/Associate M&A - Infrastructure/Énergie - Paris

Offre : Associate M&A – Paris – Big4

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Freshfields nomme deux nouveaux associés à Paris

SailPoint nomme Colleen Healy au poste de CFO

Calmon Partners Group Welcomes a new Communication Director

Elise Chaumon, nouvelle directrice générale associée du cabinet EGIDIO

Partech annonce la nomination d’André François-Poncet en tant que Partner et le recrutement d’Elena Moneta en qualité de Principal

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Offer: M&A Large Cap – Paris Senior Analyst-Associate-VP

Sage et Regate s’associent pour faciliter la gestion comptable et financière des entreprises

Freshfields nomme deux nouveaux associés à Paris

Scotto Partners accompagne les dirigeants du groupe Wifirst dans le cadre de la prise de participation majoritaire de CAPZA

Blockpit Cryptotax arrive en France

SailPoint nomme Colleen Healy au poste de CFO

Complete next generation P2E is here - school, work, fight, explore, create and trade to earn

Tokens.com Acquires Decentraland’s Music District

How to Make Money Online

Calmon Partners Group Welcomes a new Communication Director

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Partech annonce la nomination d’André François-Poncet en tant que Partner et le recrutement d’Elena Moneta en qualité de Principal

BlackLine fait l’acquisition de FourQ pour révolutionner la gestion financière interentreprises

NFT : Le groupe Dubreuil entre au capital d’Ocode, créateur du passeport numérique pour les biens physiques

Bybit Finalizes MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Integration

Gide, conseil de Crédit Mutuel Arkéa dans le cadre de la levée de fonds de Budget Insight auprès de PSG Equity