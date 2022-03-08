Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich Vauban Infrastructure Partners is a leading Infrastructure Asset Manager focused on European core infrastructure investments.





Our investment targets are predominantly European brownfield mid-market assets in line with a long-term yield driven strategy matching the underlying nature of assets with a strong focus on creating sustainable value. To date, we have raised c. EUR 6 billion across 5 funds in core infrastructure and has invested in 60 assets in mobility, utilities, social & digital infrastructure across different geographies.



https://vauban-ip.com/



For the Munich office, we are looking to hire an Investment Analyst Intern for 6 months. This is an opportunity to join a highly-skilled team of investment professionals, working closely with a Munich based VP but also having meaningful interface with all employees from interns to the founding partners. During the duration of the internship, the Investment Analyst Intern will have the chance to work on deal origination support, M&A execution and asset management work streams, as well as on capital raising activities and client reporting. The Investment Analyst Intern will also take part in an induction week in our Paris office to get set up within the team. Additional travel might be necessary on a case-by-case basis.



Start date for the internship is as of March 2022.



Responsibilities:

· Identify, research, analyze, and evaluate investment opportunities and sectors

· Synthesize investment opportunities in well-reasoned investment memoranda for consideration in the screening, non-binding offer, and binding offer stages

· Contribute to key diligence workstreams, including analysis of commercial, legal, and technical advisory

· Model cash flow projections and scenarios, including sensitivity and risk analysis

· Monitor the performance and risk factors for existing investments

· Support on capital raising and client presentations



Qualifications:

• Current university student (Masters preferred) with a strong level of academic achievement

• Previous successful internships in investment banking, consulting or corporate M&A / strategy

• Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word

• Sound investment judgment and analytical skills (previous modelling experience is a plus)

• Demonstrated experience taking opportunities and succeeding in meritocratic settings

• Ability to function effectively, both as a part of a team and independently

• Working proficiency in German and Eastern European languages is a plus

• German work authorization



Contact :



We are a fully-fledged affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, dedicated to infrastructure equity investments and headquartered in Paris with subsidiaries in Luxembourg and Munich, employing more than 50 professionals.Our investment targets are predominantly European brownfield mid-market assets in line with a long-term yield driven strategy matching the underlying nature of assets with a strong focus on creating sustainable value. To date, we have raised c. EUR 6 billion across 5 funds in core infrastructure and has invested in 60 assets in mobility, utilities, social & digital infrastructure across different geographies.For the Munich office, we are looking to hire an Investment Analyst Intern for 6 months. This is an opportunity to join a highly-skilled team of investment professionals, working closely with a Munich based VP but also having meaningful interface with all employees from interns to the founding partners. During the duration of the internship, the Investment Analyst Intern will have the chance to work on deal origination support, M&A execution and asset management work streams, as well as on capital raising activities and client reporting. The Investment Analyst Intern will also take part in an induction week in our Paris office to get set up within the team. Additional travel might be necessary on a case-by-case basis.Start date for the internship is as of March 2022.· Identify, research, analyze, and evaluate investment opportunities and sectors· Synthesize investment opportunities in well-reasoned investment memoranda for consideration in the screening, non-binding offer, and binding offer stages· Contribute to key diligence workstreams, including analysis of commercial, legal, and technical advisory· Model cash flow projections and scenarios, including sensitivity and risk analysis· Monitor the performance and risk factors for existing investments· Support on capital raising and client presentations• Current university student (Masters preferred) with a strong level of academic achievement• Previous successful internships in investment banking, consulting or corporate M&A / strategy• Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word• Sound investment judgment and analytical skills (previous modelling experience is a plus)• Demonstrated experience taking opportunities and succeeding in meritocratic settings• Ability to function effectively, both as a part of a team and independently• Working proficiency in German and Eastern European languages is a plus• German work authorizationContact : laurent.verlet@vauban-ip.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











Articles similaires < > Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H) Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)