Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Vauban Infrastructure Partners is a leading Infrastructure Asset Manager focused on European core infrastructure investments.


Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich
We are a fully-fledged affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, dedicated to infrastructure equity investments and headquartered in Paris with subsidiaries in Luxembourg and Munich, employing more than 50 professionals.

Our investment targets are predominantly European brownfield mid-market assets in line with a long-term yield driven strategy matching the underlying nature of assets with a strong focus on creating sustainable value. To date, we have raised c. EUR 6 billion across 5 funds in core infrastructure and has invested in 60 assets in mobility, utilities, social & digital infrastructure across different geographies.

https://vauban-ip.com/

For the Munich office, we are looking to hire an Investment Analyst Intern for 6 months. This is an opportunity to join a highly-skilled team of investment professionals, working closely with a Munich based VP but also having meaningful interface with all employees from interns to the founding partners. During the duration of the internship, the Investment Analyst Intern will have the chance to work on deal origination support, M&A execution and asset management work streams, as well as on capital raising activities and client reporting. The Investment Analyst Intern will also take part in an induction week in our Paris office to get set up within the team. Additional travel might be necessary on a case-by-case basis.

Start date for the internship is as of March 2022.

Responsibilities:
· Identify, research, analyze, and evaluate investment opportunities and sectors
· Synthesize investment opportunities in well-reasoned investment memoranda for consideration in the screening, non-binding offer, and binding offer stages
· Contribute to key diligence workstreams, including analysis of commercial, legal, and technical advisory
· Model cash flow projections and scenarios, including sensitivity and risk analysis
· Monitor the performance and risk factors for existing investments
· Support on capital raising and client presentations

Qualifications:
• Current university student (Masters preferred) with a strong level of academic achievement
• Previous successful internships in investment banking, consulting or corporate M&A / strategy
• Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word
• Sound investment judgment and analytical skills (previous modelling experience is a plus)
• Demonstrated experience taking opportunities and succeeding in meritocratic settings
• Ability to function effectively, both as a part of a team and independently
• Working proficiency in German and Eastern European languages is a plus
• German work authorization

Contact : laurent.verlet@vauban-ip.com


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 8 Mars 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Lundi 7 Mars 2022 - 15:08 Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Vendredi 4 Mars 2022 - 15:10 Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Vendredi 4 Mars 2022 - 14:18 Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Offre : Stagiaire – Analyste Private Equity (6 mois)

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Internship - AXA VENTURE PARTNERS - Venture Capital Analyst - July 2022

Offre de Stage Private Equity - Axio Capital

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Judicaël Lefebvre devient Chief Impact Officer de BDO France

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray nomme deux counsels : Louis Vallet et Paul Brisset

Shearman & Sterling a accueilli très récemment à Paris une équipe de quatre associés : Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon et Matthieu Lampel

FTPA coopte Romain Lantourne en qualité d’associé

François Sabaté devient Directeur Général d’I&S Adviser

Visa Appoints Jennifer Como as Head of Investor Relations

Josh Rayner Joins Hut 8 Mining as VP of Sales

Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business

BD Multimédia : une entrée remarquée sur le marché des NFT

emlyon business school lance un Executive MBA online

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Racine Bordeaux renforce ses équipes et annonce la cooptation de 4 nouveaux associés : Anaïs Maillet, Jean Montamat, Anne-Laure Dagorne et Alice Simounet

Création de YOONER Avocats, le cabinet dédié à l’innovation et à l’entrepreneuriat

G7 déploie la fonctionnalité du « PIN Online » en avant-première en France : le paiement sans contact au-delà de 50€ dans tous les taxis du leader français

AURIS GESTION, une société de gestion entrepreneuriale et indépendante à l’écoute des opportunités d’acquisition

Linklaters conseille le Groupement Les Mousquetaires - Intermarché sur l'acquisition de Mestdagh SA

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

HLD et Bpifrance deviennent actionnaires de Walter Learning, le centre de formation en ligne pour les professionnels

Blockpass and Crypto.com Partner to Expand Reach and Build Identity NFT System

Qu'est-ce que DENT crypto ?

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Secteur bancaire européen : les comptes de Swift*

Economie circulaire du CO2 : CarbonWorks lève 11M€

Cikaba lève 2,3M€ pour accélérer sa croissance au service de la prévention des risques au travail

Vesta Equity Launches Global Real Estate NFT Marketplace on Algorand

Digitalisation des résultats TOEIC - une 1ère à grande échelle & blockchain

Création de KOPPER, le cabinet d’avocats qui accompagne la croissance des entreprises en France et à l’international

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Oceidon Expands NFT Utility Into Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Crypto-monnaies : quelles opportunités pour les banques ?