Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

04/03/2022 / Londres, Stage Angleterre.


Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2021).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders’ equity at 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (at 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital’s ESG-by-design approach is an integral part of its investment and asset management strategy. At Tikehau Capital we pride ourselves in our inclusive workplace and culture, where diversity and open mindedness are key to flourish in an dynamic environment.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

Mission

You will support the Private Equity team in the evaluation, filtering, execution and monitoring of equity transactions in Europe and you will be heavily involved in the following areas:
- Perform sector, strategic and financial analysis of target companies;
- Build financial model and scenario analysis of company business plans;
- Attend management meetings;
- Involved in the structuring and execution of financing, legal documentation and deal negotiation;
- Participate in the monitoring of portfolio companies.

Profil
- Currently pursuing or holding a degree from a Business School or University with a specialisation in Economics, Finance or other
- Previous internship experience in Investment Banking or Private Equity is a requirement
- Strong knowledge of financial analysis and modelling
- Good expertise of Excel and Power Point
- Fluent in English
- The ideal candidate is flexible, proactive, and possesses strong analytical and communication skills
- Motivated, results-oriented, a team player and wishes to thrive and learn in an entrepreneurial and dynamic company

For this position, we require the candidates to have the right to work full time in the UK and with the availability to start from 04 April 2022 for a minimum 6-month internship.

Vendredi 4 Mars 2022

